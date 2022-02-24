ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki rumoured to replace Rachel Maddow on MSNBC

By Graig Graziosi
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yalny_0eOAzW1U00

When White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki leaves the White House this year, she may land behind an anchor desk at MSNBC .

Rumours are spreading that Ms Psaki is being courted by the cable news network to replace its former star anchor, Rachel Maddow , on its primetime news show. Political newsletter Puck first reported the rumours, adding that other networks are also apparently eyeballing Ms Psaki as a potential hire.

The New York Post spoke with an unnamed source that allegedly said Jay Sures, the president of UTA talent agency, was pitching the idea that Ms Psaki could take over the spot.

Both MSNBC and CNN are reportedly looking to add new faces to their nightly news lineups.

Ms Maddow said she was taking a hiatus from her show until April in order to pursue other projects, including a new podcast and a movie based on her first book.

CNN is also still on the hunt for a replacement for former anchor Chris Cuomo, who was fired for his involvement with his brother former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's sex scandal.

Puck claimed that CNN+ - the network's streaming service - sent its programming head Rebecca Kutler to Washington DC on a "top-secret and mission-critical recruitment assignment" to pick up Ms Psaki.

NBC News chairman Cesar Conde and MSNBC's president, Rashida Jones, both also reportedly met with Ms Psaki. The sources told Puck that Ms Psaki and Mr Sures also held talks with ABC News and CBS News.

Primetime shows on cable television networks have largely focused on opinion-based analysis shows rather than actual hard news reporting. These shows - like Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity's shows on Fox News - are built on bias, opinion, and debate. As a result, they are often the most watched shows on the networks and build loyal viewerships.

If Ms Psaki does join a "news" network, she won't be the first former White House press secretary to make the switch from presidential mouthpiece to media talking head.

Former President Donald Trump's former press secretaries Kayleigh McEnany and Sean Spicer have both moved into cable infotainment shows, with Ms McEnany landing at Fox News and Mr Spicer launching his own show on the far-right Newsmax TV network.

Former President Bill Clinton's press secretary, Dee Dee Myers, also went on to co-host a show on MSNBC after her stint at the White House.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Joe Biden’s Press Secretary Jen Psaki Claps Back At Ted Cruz’s ‘Peppermint Patty’ Dig

Jen Psaki shared that she likes Peppermint Patty and didn’t find Ted Cruz’s comments comparing her to the ‘Charlie Brown’ character as an insult. Jen Psaki proved she’s unphased by Ted Cruz’s attempt to rouse her as she clapped back at his “Peppermint Patty” diss. During a White House briefing, a reporter asked Joe Biden’s press secretary how she feels about referring to as the Charlie Brown character. “Don’t tell him I like Peppermint Patty. So I’m not gonna take it too offensively,” she said, then turned directly to the cameras. “Senator Cruz, I like Peppermint Patty. I’m a little tougher than that. But there you go.”
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Rachel Maddow
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Sean Spicer
Person
Rashida Jones
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Person
Kayleigh Mcenany
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Rachel Maddow’s extended break continues to hurt MSNBC as fill-in Alex Wagner sheds 21% of pre-hiatus viewers

Rachel Maddow’s extended hiatus is haunting MSNBC as replacement hosts have failed to keep her audience. MSNBC has continued to brand its 9 p.m. hour as "The Rachel Maddow Show," but with a series of rotating hosts, instead of Maddow herself, following the network’s biggest star stepping away from the network until April to work on other projects.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Fox News quickly cuts away from Clinton speech as she attacks Trump’s Big Lie – despite hyping it for hours

Fox News appeared ready to broadcast Hillary Clinton’s speech to the New York state Democratic Party convention on Thursday, but those plans appeared to quickly change once the 2016 candidate actually began speaking.Commenters on Twitter noticed that the network cut away from coverage of her speech while Ms Clinton was in the middle of a blistering attack on Donald Trump and the Republican Party, where she declared that the GOP supported rioters who battled police officers and sought to conduct an insurrection.New York state, she said in the address seconds before being cut off by Fox’s Martha MacCallum, must...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Documents weren’t the only things Trump tore up while in office

Former president Donald Trump liked the feel of tearing things up — figuratively, as he did with laws and norms of public service; but also literally, as he did with documents that he was required to preserve under the Presidential Records Act. Having refused to give his elected successor a smooth and orderly transition, Mr. Trump then skulked away to Mar-a-Lago in Florida with 15 boxes of official documents and mementos that should have gone to the National Archives.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msnbc#Press Secretaries#Nbc#Puck#The New York Post#Uta#Cnn#Nbc News#Abc News#Cbs News#Fox News
MSNBC

What Vladimir Putin is so afraid of in Ukraine

NBC News senior international correspondent Keir Simmons and president of the Council on Foreign Relations Richard Haass discuss why Putin is taking the steps he is in Ukraine, and what led to the escalation in tension. "This isn't a battle between President Putin and President Zelenskyy," Simmons says. "This is a battle between President Putin and the people of Ukraine... he doesn't want to show that leading a revolution can lead to prosperity and freedom." Feb. 22, 2022.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

Mitch McConnell ridiculed as he admits he ‘doesn’t know’ if any Black women work for him: ‘I haven’t checked’

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell was ridiculed after he said he hadn’t “checked” to see if any Black women worked for him.The Republican senator from Kentucky, who worked closely with Donald Trump’s administration to radically reshape the federal judiciary, landed in hot water on Tuesday while responding to a question from journalist Pablo Manriquez about the number of Black women he employed.“How many Black women do you have on staff?” Manriquez asked Mr McConnell. He further asked how this informed his decision on president Joe Biden’s pick for the Supreme Court nominee following the retirement of liberal Justice Stephen...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HollywoodLife

​Ashton Kutcher Says He ‘Stands With’ Wife Mila Kunis’ Native Ukraine Amidst Russian Attacks

The ‘That ’70s Show’ star showed support to his wife’s home country, where she lived until she was seven-years-old. Ashton Kutcher, 44, was one of many stars who showed their support for Ukraine in wake of Russia’s attacks on its neighboring country. The actor tweeted his support late on Thursday February 24. Besides sympathizing with the people of Ukraine during this tumultuous time, the message comes from a little closer to home for Ashton, as his wife Mila Kunis, 38, lived in the European country when she was a child. Ashton’s tweet simply said, “I stand with Ukraine.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

524K+
Followers
178K+
Post
245M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy