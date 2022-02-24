White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki rumoured to replace Rachel Maddow on MSNBC

When White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki leaves the White House this year, she may land behind an anchor desk at MSNBC .

Rumours are spreading that Ms Psaki is being courted by the cable news network to replace its former star anchor, Rachel Maddow , on its primetime news show. Political newsletter Puck first reported the rumours, adding that other networks are also apparently eyeballing Ms Psaki as a potential hire.

The New York Post spoke with an unnamed source that allegedly said Jay Sures, the president of UTA talent agency, was pitching the idea that Ms Psaki could take over the spot.

Both MSNBC and CNN are reportedly looking to add new faces to their nightly news lineups.

Ms Maddow said she was taking a hiatus from her show until April in order to pursue other projects, including a new podcast and a movie based on her first book.

CNN is also still on the hunt for a replacement for former anchor Chris Cuomo, who was fired for his involvement with his brother former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's sex scandal.

Puck claimed that CNN+ - the network's streaming service - sent its programming head Rebecca Kutler to Washington DC on a "top-secret and mission-critical recruitment assignment" to pick up Ms Psaki.

NBC News chairman Cesar Conde and MSNBC's president, Rashida Jones, both also reportedly met with Ms Psaki. The sources told Puck that Ms Psaki and Mr Sures also held talks with ABC News and CBS News.

Primetime shows on cable television networks have largely focused on opinion-based analysis shows rather than actual hard news reporting. These shows - like Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity's shows on Fox News - are built on bias, opinion, and debate. As a result, they are often the most watched shows on the networks and build loyal viewerships.

If Ms Psaki does join a "news" network, she won't be the first former White House press secretary to make the switch from presidential mouthpiece to media talking head.

Former President Donald Trump's former press secretaries Kayleigh McEnany and Sean Spicer have both moved into cable infotainment shows, with Ms McEnany landing at Fox News and Mr Spicer launching his own show on the far-right Newsmax TV network.

Former President Bill Clinton's press secretary, Dee Dee Myers, also went on to co-host a show on MSNBC after her stint at the White House.