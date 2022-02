Feb. 22, 2022 -- The FDA has begun reviewing data to potentially authorize a fourth dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for the fall. The planning is still in the early stages for a second booster dose, people familiar with the process told The Wall Street Journal. The authorization would depend on ongoing studies, which must show that a fourth dose would increase waning immunity and reduce the risk of severe disease.

