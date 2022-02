The North Hempstead Town board has established a redistricting commission that will review 2020 census data to consider recommending new council district boundaries. At a Feb. 17 board meeting, the town's Democratic majority approved a resolution 4-3 to establish a "nonpartisan" seven-member commission, which will create a report to advise the board on redistricting. The report is expected to be finalized by the end of May and the board will adopt any changes. The supervisor and each board member have nominated a town resident to the commission.

NORTH HEMPSTEAD, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO