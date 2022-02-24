District 11 Class 3A wrestling predictions: How many rematches of rematches will we see?

Nazareth’s Ryan Fairchild, top, is the top seed at 160 pounds at this weekend's District 11 Class 3A tournament at Liberty's Memorial Gym. Rick Kintzel/The Morning Call/TNS

Do Bethlehem Catholic’s Cael McIntyre and Nazareth’s Charlie Bunting meet for the 100th time in Saturday night’s District 11 Class 3A final at 120 pounds?

Do Golden Hawk Dante Frinzi and Blue Eagle Braxton Appello-Fries hook up for a 100th time at 126?

And what about Nazareth’s Sean Kinney and Matt Cruise at 285? Another rematch of a rematch?

These wrestlers have not met 100 times, of course. It just seems that way.

The start of the individual postseason will be bring many matchups we’ve seen before ... but would love to see again. But it’s those upsets that generate a tremendous buzz.

The district tournament starts at 6 p.m. Friday and runs through Saturday’s 7:15 finals at Liberty’s Memorial Gym.

Here are predictions for all 13 weight classes, including wild cards who could upset those rematch apple carts.

District 11 Class 3A predictions

Top five plus wild card

106 : 1. Nate Desmond, Bethlehem Catholic; 2. Chris Kelly, Easton; 3. Zach Berwick, Stroudsburg; 4. Blake Dergham, Parkland; Wild card: Scotty Raymond, Pocono Mountain East

113 : 1. Tahir Parkins, Nazareth; 2. Carson Wagner, Northampton; 3. Cole Campbell, Bethlehem Catholic; 4. Ben Fanelli, Easton; Wild card: Mark Ortiz, Stroudsburg

120 : 1. Cael McIntyre, Bethlehem Catholic; 2. Charlie Bunting, Nazareth; 3. C.J. Horvath, Freedom; 4. Austin Noe, Northampton; Wild card: Nate Kresge, Parkland

126 : 1. Dante Frinzi, Bethlehem Catholic; 2. Braxton Appello-Fries, Nazareth; 3. Oliver Fairchild, Easton; 4. Dalton Monger, Pottsville; Wild card: Jesse Scott, Emmaus

132 : 1. Kollin Rath, Bethlehem Catholic; 2. Marco Albanese, Emmaus; 3. Javien DeLeon, Liberty; 4. Ayden Rader, Nazareth; Wild card: Mikey Hollar, Pocono Mountain East

138 : 1. Tyler Kasak, Bethlehem Catholic; 2. Jake Doone, Nazareth; 3. Nick Velde, Emmaus; 4. Parrish McFarland, Pottsville; Wild card: Nolan Krazer, Easton

145 : 1. Andrew Harmon, Bethlehem Catholic; 2. C.J. Fritz, Northampton; 3. Nick Foster, Nazareth; 4. Juan Moya, Parkland; Wild card: Chris Jurado, Freedom

152 : 1. Dagen Condomitti, Northampton; 2. Dominic Wheatley, Nazareth; 3. Jake Dailey, Bethlehem Catholic; 4. Connor Bevan, Freedom; Wild card: Josh Montesino, Dieruff

160 : 1. Ryan Fairchild, Nazareth; 2. Landon Muth, Bethlehem Catholic; 3. Adrian Gacek, Parkland; 4. Christian Reid, Liberty; Wild card: Noah MacIlroy, Freedom

172 : 1. Luke Thomas, Bethlehem Catholic; 2. Jared Karabinus, Freedom; 3. Vinny Hebel, Nazareth; 4. Jack Brion, Emmaus; Wild card: Mikeal Palmieri, Parkland

189 : 1. Sonny Sasso, Nazareth; 2. Wayne McIntyre, East Stroudsburg North; 3. James Syracuse, Pleasant Valley; 4. Alex Neely, Parkland; Wild card: James DeLuise, Bethlehem Catholic

215 : 1. Chase Levey, Nazareth; 2. Jared Groller, Emmaus; 3. Tyler Cocciolillo, Easton; 4. Zayd Afif, Parkland; Wild card: Malachi Walters, Pocono Mountain West

285 : 1. Sean Kinney, Nazareth; 2. Matt Cruise, Easton; 3. Trevor Gitski, Emmaus; 4. Glenn Pittius, Pocono Mountain West; Wild card: Elijah Thompson, Bethlehem Catholic

Team : 1. Bethlehem Catholic; 2. Nazareth; 3. Easton; 4. Northampton