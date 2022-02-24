ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

James Beard Foundation names semifinalists for most ‘outstanding restaurant’ in US

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IFTuP_0eOAyqNH00

(NEXSTAR) – One of the most “outstanding” restaurants in the country might be right in your own backyard.

The James Beard Foundation has announced the semifinalists for its 2022 Restaurant and Chef Awards, which seek to recognize the best and most “outstanding” eateries and chefs in the United States. This year’s list includes honorees both old and new, representing cuisines that range from fine-dining down to the humble pizza slice.

Yelp names ‘Top 100 Places for Pizza’ in the US

Semifinalists in each category will be whittled down even further by March, after which the James Beard Foundation will announce this year’s winners at an awards ceremony in June. In the meantime, the foundation is recognizing the semifinalists who wowed judges in categories including “Outstanding Restaurant” and “Best New Restaurant,” among several others.

Outstanding Restaurant

  • Brennan’s, New Orleans
  • Butcher & Bee, Charleston, South Carolina
  • Chai Pani, Asheville, North Carolina
  • Cora Cora, West Hartford, Connecticut
  • Di Fara Pizza, NYC
  • El Burén de Lula, Loíza, Puerto Rico
  • Friday Saturday Sunday, Philadelphia
  • Hell’s Backbone Grill & Farm, Boulder, Utah
  • La Morada, NYC
  • Living Kitchen Farm & Dairy, Depew, Oklahoma
  • Métier, Washington, D.C.
  • Mixtli, San Antonio, Texas
  • Parachute, Chicago
  • Paragary’s, Sacramento, California
  • Post & Beam, Los Angeles
  • Odd Duck, Milwaukee
  • Oriole, Chicago
  • ShinBay, Scottsdale, Arizona
  • Sushi Izakaya Gaku, Honolulu
  • The Walrus and the Carpenter, Seattle

Best New Restaurant

  • ABACÁ, San Francisco
  • Angry Egret Dinette, Los Angeles
  • Bacanora, Phoenix
  • BARDA, Detroit
  • Café Mamajuana, Burlington, Vermont
  • Casian Seafood, Lafayette, Colorado
  • Dhamaka, NYC
  • Fritai, New Orleans
  • Gage & Tollner, NYC
  • Horn BBQ, Oakland, California
  • Kasama, Chicago
  • Kimika, NYC
  • Laser Wolf, Philadelphia
  • Leeward, Portland, Maine
  • Lengua Madre, New Orleans
  • MACHETE, Greensboro, North Carolina
  • Matia Kitchen & Bar, Orcas Island, Washington
  • The Marble Table, Billings, Montana
  • Nani’s Piri Piri Chicken, Asheville, North Carolina
  • NiHao, Baltimore
  • Owamni, Minneapolis
  • Oyster Oyster, Washington, D.C.
  • Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, San Leon, Texas
  • República, Portland, Oregon
  • Roots Southern Table, Farmers Branch, Texas
  • Sooper Secret Izakaya, Honolulu
  • Union Hmong Kitchen, Minneapolis
  • Ursula, NYC
  • Zacatlán Restaurant, Santa Fe
  • Zitz Sum, Coral Gables, Florida

The 2022 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards will also honor 2022’s best and emerging chefs, not only in the U.S. but in every region of the country. Semifinalists were also announced for categories recognizing the nation’s top restaurateurs, bakers and pastry chefs, among others. The full list of semifinalists can be found at JamesBeard.org .

Prior to the announcement of the semifinalists on Tuesday, the James Beard Foundation revealed the winners of the 2022 “America’s Classics” category , honoring six “locally owned restaurants that have timeless appeal and are beloved regionally for quality food that reflects the character of its community.”

The winners are:

  • Casa Vega, Sherman Oaks, California
  • Corinne’s Place, Camden, New Jersey
  • Solly’s Grille, Milwaukee
  • Wo Hop, NYC
  • The Busy Bee Café, Atlanta
  • Florence’s Restaurant, Oklahoma City
Poll: 88% of restaurants have seen dining decline amid omicron

The 2022 James Beard Awards will mark the first traditional James Beard Award ceremony since 2019, when the foundation paused its traditional ceremonies amid a “full audit of its policies and procedures” in order to target bias, and lack of diversity among the honorees.

This year’s ceremony is scheduled for June 13 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Beard
Lexington Herald-Leader

This Lexington chef, and two others from Kentucky, named James Beard semifinalists

Central Kentucky restaurateur Ouita Michel has been named a semifinalist again for a James Beard Award. Michel operates eight restaurants in Central Kentucky under the Holly Hill and Co. umbrella, including Holly Hill Inn and The Midway Bakery in Midway; Wallace Station Deli in Versailles; Windy Corner Market and Restaurant, Smithtown Seafood, Honeywood, Zim’s Cafe and The Thirsty Fox in Lexington.
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Food Drink#Nexstar#Chef Awards#Places For Pizza#New Orleans Butcher Bee#Philadelphia Hell#Backbone Grill Farm#California Post Beam#Chicago Shinbay#Detroit Caf Mamajuana#Vermont Casian Seafood#Nyc Horn Bbq
WWLP

Putin puts Russia’s nuclear forces on alert, cites sanctions

The order means Putin has ordered Russia’s nuclear weapons prepared for increased readiness to launch, raising the threat that the tensions could boil over into nuclear warfare. In giving it, the Russian leader also cited hard-hitting financial sanctions imposed by the West against Russia, including Putin himself.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WWLP

Restaurant tips have gotten stingier, Square data shows

(NEXSTAR) – Saying it’s been a tough two years for the restaurant business is an understatement. Between shutdowns, supply chain issues and staffing shortages, restaurants have asked customers to help keep business alive and be patient. That patience may be wearing thin, if the amount of tips people are leaving is any indication. Data provided by […]
RETAIL
WWLP

WWLP

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy