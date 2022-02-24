ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

WATCH: Russian citizens protest attack on Ukraine

By Jenny Goldsberry
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

Russian c itizens began protesting Russia's attacks on Ukraine in several major cities on Thursday.

Pictures and videos of the protesters were plastered across social media . "Protests are erupting in several Russian cities tonight against Putin's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, along with attempts from police to forcibly suppress them. Here's his hometown of St. Petersburg. I'll be threading videos below as I find them," reporter Alejandro Alvarez tweeted.

In multiple videos, protesters are heard chanting "no war" in the city plaza.

OUR FAILED POLICIES MADE THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE CRISIS POSSIBLE

Alvarez similarly shared video of protests in the country's capital city, Moscow.

"Russian national guard moving in on throngs of protesters in Moscow. Via @ASLuhn , who witnessed riot police grabbing protesters with anti-war banners. Human rights monitors reporting over 400 arrests there alone," Alvarez tweeted.

Reporter Ragip Soylu tweeted a video capturing a massive crowd. "Look at the size of anti-war protestors in St Petersburg, Russia. Wow."


Protesters in St. Petersburg can be seen holding banners and posters on Instagram . One poster read: "Why don't we love each other? No war. We are against the killing of Ukrainians . And you?"

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The wave of protests came amid the UEFA reportedly pulling its Champions League final out of St. Petersburg. "UEFA shares the international community’s significant concern for the security situation developing in Europe and strongly condemns the ongoing Russian military invasion in Ukraine," the soccer body said in a statement. The match will take place on May 28.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Protest#Moscow#Russian#Aletweetsnews#Asluhn#Ragipsoylu#Ukrainians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Protests
Country
Russia
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
Fox News

Who has the better military technology: Russia or US?

If an all-out war breaks out between Russia and Ukraine, as Russian forces cross the border between the two countries, Ukraine's ability to fight back will depend in large part on the quality of its military equipment, much of which comes from the U.S. The U.S. has supplied Ukraine with...
MILITARY
Washington Post

Documents weren’t the only things Trump tore up while in office

Former president Donald Trump liked the feel of tearing things up — figuratively, as he did with laws and norms of public service; but also literally, as he did with documents that he was required to preserve under the Presidential Records Act. Having refused to give his elected successor a smooth and orderly transition, Mr. Trump then skulked away to Mar-a-Lago in Florida with 15 boxes of official documents and mementos that should have gone to the National Archives.
POTUS
Telegraph

Russian withdrawal may be a sign Vladimir Putin thinks he has already won

Vladimir Putin wrongfooted the world again on Tuesday with the surprise announcement Russia is withdrawing some of its troops from around Ukraine. The question facing the West now is whether the move is a sign the crisis is abating — or just another tactical manouvre on the part of the Kremlin.
POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
188K+
Followers
61K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy