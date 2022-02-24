WATCH: Russian citizens protest attack on Ukraine

Russian c itizens began protesting Russia's attacks on Ukraine in several major cities on Thursday.

Pictures and videos of the protesters were plastered across social media . "Protests are erupting in several Russian cities tonight against Putin's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, along with attempts from police to forcibly suppress them. Here's his hometown of St. Petersburg. I'll be threading videos below as I find them," reporter Alejandro Alvarez tweeted.

In multiple videos, protesters are heard chanting "no war" in the city plaza.

Alvarez similarly shared video of protests in the country's capital city, Moscow.

"Russian national guard moving in on throngs of protesters in Moscow. Via @ASLuhn , who witnessed riot police grabbing protesters with anti-war banners. Human rights monitors reporting over 400 arrests there alone," Alvarez tweeted.

Reporter Ragip Soylu tweeted a video capturing a massive crowd. "Look at the size of anti-war protestors in St Petersburg, Russia. Wow."



Protesters in St. Petersburg can be seen holding banners and posters on Instagram . One poster read: "Why don't we love each other? No war. We are against the killing of Ukrainians . And you?"

The wave of protests came amid the UEFA reportedly pulling its Champions League final out of St. Petersburg. "UEFA shares the international community’s significant concern for the security situation developing in Europe and strongly condemns the ongoing Russian military invasion in Ukraine," the soccer body said in a statement. The match will take place on May 28.