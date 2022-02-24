ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Sarah Palin seeks new trial against New York Times, judge says

By Kaelan Deese
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

The attorneys for former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin have informed a federal judge they plan to ask for a new trial following her unsuccessful defamation lawsuit against the New York Times earlier this month.

Palin's legal team told Judge Jed Rakoff they plan to make a motion requesting to interview jurors and hold a new trial after he dismissed the case earlier this month amid jurist deliberations. The jury ultimately rejected her defamation allegations against the Times, though Palin's counsel also seeks to disqualify Rakoff from future proceedings.

During jury deliberations at her trial, Rakoff made a rare decision to toss out the trial on the belief Palin's attorneys had not provided a "legally sufficient evidentiary basis" for a case against the Times while the jury was sequestered.

SARAH PALIN DEFAMATION CASE MAY BE TOUGH SELL IN A SUPREME COURT APPEAL

Following the jury's unanimous verdict, Rakoff wrote in court filings that several jurors who ruled against Palin discovered the judge's decision during deliberations from push notifications on their smartphone devices.

"The jurors repeatedly assured the Court’s law clerk that these notifications had not affected them in any way or played any role ... in their deliberations," Rakoff wrote in the filing. "Nevertheless, in an excess of caution, the Court hereby brings the foregoing facts to the parties' attention ... If any party feels there is any relief they seek based on the above, counsel should promptly initiate a joint phone conference with the Court to discuss whether any further proceedings are appropriate."

Rakoff said he would review the motions once Palin's team files to the court. Should Palin appeal, which she is expected to do, the judge said he would expedite writing his decision that outlines why he agreed to dismiss the case, saying it will be ready by March 1, according to the Times .

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Following Rakoff's filings, the Times said it is "confident that the judge and jury decided the case fairly and correctly," according to a statement provided to the Wall Street Journal .

The former Alaska governor's team had sought to hold the publication liable for publishing an editorial in 2017 that erroneously linked Palin to a mass shooting that left a former Arizona representative grievously wounded.

The Washington Examiner contacted Palin's legal counsel but did not receive a response.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Alaska State
New York Post

Sarah Palin arrives at court hand-in-hand with ‘buddy’ Ron Duguay

Sarah Palin arrived at a Manhattan federal courthouse Wednesday holding hands with her “buddy,” ex-Rangers player Ron Duguay, ahead of proceedings in her defamation trial against the New York Times. Palin, wearing a dark-pink coat, black skirt and sunglasses, stopped and put her arm around Duguay in front...
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Palin
Fox News

Pelosi spent over $500K on private jets despite claiming ‘we have a moral obligation’ to reduce emissions

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has spent over $500,000 on private jets since 2020 despite repeatedly describing climate change as an "existential" threat the U.S. has a "moral" obligation to address. According to campaign filings with the Federal Election Commission, Pelosi’s campaign paid a Virginia-based private aviation provider, Advanced Aviation Team,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Trial#Republican#The New York Times#A Supreme Court
The Independent

Fox News quickly cuts away from Clinton speech as she attacks Trump’s Big Lie – despite hyping it for hours

Fox News appeared ready to broadcast Hillary Clinton’s speech to the New York state Democratic Party convention on Thursday, but those plans appeared to quickly change once the 2016 candidate actually began speaking.Commenters on Twitter noticed that the network cut away from coverage of her speech while Ms Clinton was in the middle of a blistering attack on Donald Trump and the Republican Party, where she declared that the GOP supported rioters who battled police officers and sought to conduct an insurrection.New York state, she said in the address seconds before being cut off by Fox’s Martha MacCallum, must...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Washington Post

Documents weren’t the only things Trump tore up while in office

Former president Donald Trump liked the feel of tearing things up — figuratively, as he did with laws and norms of public service; but also literally, as he did with documents that he was required to preserve under the Presidential Records Act. Having refused to give his elected successor a smooth and orderly transition, Mr. Trump then skulked away to Mar-a-Lago in Florida with 15 boxes of official documents and mementos that should have gone to the National Archives.
POTUS
Washington Times

George W. Bush donates to Trump targets ahead of GOP primaries

Former President George W. Bush donated to the primary campaigns of two Republicans being targeted by former President Donald Trump, according to recent filings with the Federal Election Commission. Mr. Bush donated to Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska during the last three months of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
188K+
Followers
61K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy