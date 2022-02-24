ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Colorado Golf Expo is back after it was canceled due to Covid-19

If you are avid golfer, you may want to check out the Colorado Golf Expo happening this weekend at the Colorado Convention Center.

Nick Nosewicz with Lenny’s Golf shows up what visitors will find at the show including a new Bag Boy Revolver bag and a nitron push cart.

The Golf Expo starts this Friday, February 25th and will run through Sunday, February 27th.

