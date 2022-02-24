Jackson Officials Reject Turf Field Prices

Photo by Bob Vosseller

JACKSON – When you don’t like the prices you see, you often look elsewhere – and that is exactly what the Township Council did recently in regards to some field restoration work.

During a recent meeting, the governing body voted to reject bids that had been received for various turf field replacement projects. Through the approval of a resolution the Township Engineer will again publicly bid for the various field projects but the governing body may have already spotted a better deal.

Council President Martin Flemming explained that “the bids came in overpriced and they found a state contract that they can use with the site work.”

Township Attorney Gregory McGuckin told the council that a recommendation had been received, there were some issues with the bids and confirmed a state contract “could be utilized. Timing is important and two weeks could be important in getting the fields done by mid-spring.”

Council Vice President Andrew Kern thanked those involved with “looking out for the township, rejecting the bids and finding a better alternative.”