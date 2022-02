Unless your partner is really into fitness, or has expressly asked for one in the past, a Fitbit might send the wrong message as a Valentine's Day gift. But that doesn't mean you can't still take advantage of Amazon's Fitbit Valentine's Day promotion. This weekend, Amazon is offering 33% off two of the latest model Fitbits on the market, the Charge 5 and the Fitbit Sense. There's no expiration listed for this sale, but based on the name, it's likely that these offers won't be sticking around longer than Feb. 14.

