Berks County Man, 19, Fatally Struck By Tractor: Report

Tractor. Photo Credit: Pixabay/JillWellington

A Berks County man died in a farming accident Wednesday, Feb. 23, WFMZ reports.

Responding officers discovered Jeremy Zimmerman, 19, unresponsive in the 100 block of School Road in Richmond Township around 4:30 p.m., after receiving a report of someone being hit by a tractor, the outlet reports citing Fleetwood police.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the outlet.

