ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Berks County Man, 19, Fatally Struck By Tractor: Report

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cm5Am_0eOAvCBg00
Tractor. Photo Credit: Pixabay/JillWellington

A Berks County man died in a farming accident Wednesday, Feb. 23, WFMZ reports.

Responding officers discovered Jeremy Zimmerman, 19, unresponsive in the 100 block of School Road in Richmond Township around 4:30 p.m., after receiving a report of someone being hit by a tractor, the outlet reports citing Fleetwood police.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the outlet.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Voice

26-Year-Old Killing In Single-Vehicle Suffolk County Crash

Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened overnight on Long Island. Police responded to the crash scene at around midnight on Sunday, Feb. 27 in Riverhead, on Sound Avenue near Northville Turnpike. The responding patrol units located the vehicle that had left the roadway and struck a tree,...
RIVERHEAD, NY
Daily Voice

IDs Released For Two Killed In Wrong-Way Suffolk County Crash

The identities have been released of two men who were killed in a wrong-way Long Island crash. It happened around 3:35 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 in Islip. A 2020 Honda Accord was being driven southbound on Route 111 when it veered into the northbound land and struck a northbound oil tanker truck at the intersection of Ironwood Street, Suffolk County Police said.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Berks County, PA
Crime & Safety
Berks County, PA
Accidents
County
Berks County, PA
Daily Voice

1 Purportedly Dead In Black Horse Pike Crash

One person was killed in a crash on Black Horse Pike Friday, Feb. 25 in Gloucester County, developing reports say. The crash occurred near Maxine Avenue around 6 p.m. The is a developing story. Check back for more. to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Two Killed In Overnight Suffolk County Crash

Police are investigation a double-fatal overnight Long Island crash.It happened around 3:35 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 in Islip.A 2020 Honda Accord was being driven southbound on Route 111 when it veered into the northbound land and struck a northbound oil tanker truck at the intersection of Ironwood S…
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tractor#Police#Accident#Wfmz
Daily Voice

1 Dead, 2 Hurt In Route 27 Crash

One person died and two people were hurt in a two-car crash Friday, Feb. 25 in Montgomery County, authorities said. Two adults were hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries and the third victim was killed in the crash around 4:40 p.m. on Route 27 in Damascus, WTOP says citing county police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Two Women Killed In Wrong-Way, Head-On Crash In CT

Two female drivers were killed in a wrong-way, head-on crash in Connecticut. It happened at about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, in the New Haven County on I-91 in Meriden.A 2020 Toyota Camry XLE was going the wrong way, traveling south in the northbound lanes of the highway between Exit 17 and E…
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
Daily Voice

PA DUI Mom Endangered Child In Crash Police Say

A central Pennsylvania mom— who is the sole caretaker of a young child— caused a crash while driving under the influence while a child was in her vehicle, police allege. Lyndsay A. Gall, 40, of Lititz, "performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests" following the crash in the 1100 Block Manheim Pike around 9:18 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 21, Manheim Township police say.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Paterson Firefighters Battle Weekend House Blaze

UPDATE: Paterson firefighters continued hitting hot spots and searching for possible casualties from a fast-moving weekend blaze a little over an hour and a half after it began. Smoke eaters were met with heavy fire at the back of the second floor extending to the third when they arrived at...
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Suffolk County Man Killed In Crash With Mack Truck

A man was killed in a crash with a Mack truck on a busy Long Island roadway.Robert Favichia, age 57, of Copiague was killed around 5:30 a.m., Friday, Feb. 25 in Lindenhurst.Favichia was driving a 2001 Dodge pickup truck eastbound on Montauk Highway when his vehicle struck a 2009 Mack truck that was…
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
224K+
Followers
36K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy