Blues bid to stay hot in pit stop at home vs. Sabres

By Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

The St. Louis Blues will try to build on their recent success when they host the Buffalo Sabres on Friday.

The Blues went 3-0-1 on a road swing before returning home to face the Sabres in the Gateway City, where they are 18-6-2. After this game, the Blues will return to the road for another four-game trip.

“We played some real good hockey on this trip,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “We let that one slip away in Montreal for sure, winning 2-1 with eight seconds to go. … But overall very good hockey and coming away with seven out of eight points, that’s a good trip.”

The Blues dropped a 3-2 decision in overtime to the Canadiens on the trip, but earned victories at Ottawa, Toronto and Philadelphia.

“I think Toronto was a good showing for us and our checking,” Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo said of his team’s 6-3 win on Saturday. “You can’t just not check against the Toronto Maple Leafs because they’re a high-octane offense. We have to check consistently against every team in this league, no matter who you’re playing. I think we’ve been coming to that realization.”

The Blues have leaned heavily on goaltender Ville Husso since mid-January, giving him nine starts in a span of 11 games.

But Jordan Binnington made 25 saves in St. Louis’ 4-1 win over Philadelphia on Tuesday and he may face the Sabres, who have lost four straight games and seven of their last nine.

“Both great goalies, and I think as long as we keep winning that’s what our main focus is,” Binnington said. “And obviously just taking care of yourself and pushing each other. You can’t predict the future.”

Buffalo will look for a much better start in this game. The Sabres struggled out of the gate Wednesday and sustained a 4-0 setback to Canadiens in Montreal.

“We helped them,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “We were sloppy early. … We gave them four chances early before we got our first chance and they had a goal. And it was all our forwards not supporting our (defense) quick enough or giving them an outlet of support.

“We changed our effort, changed our focus, but it was obviously too late. Couldn’t turn it. We would’ve needed a break on some of the chances we had, we hit a couple goal posts. But the fact is the fact. We allowed too much, too easy, too early. Period. We couldn’t overcome that.”

Sabres defenseman Henri Jokiharju left the Montreal game with a lower-body injury. Wingers Kyle Okposo and Victor Olofsson missed the game with non-COVID illnesses.

Forward Brandon Biro made his NHL debut for the Sabres at Montreal. He collected nine goals and 27 assists in 39 games this season with Rochester of the American Hockey League.

“Biro was good,” Granato said. “Real good for a first game. He looked confident and definitely early he showed some real nice skill.”

Blues forward Brandon Saad missed Thursday’s practice due to illness.

–Field Level Media

