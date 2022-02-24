ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia's Allies Tread Lightly as Belarus Promises Troops for Ukraine Fight

By Jenni Fink
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

As Russia faces a flurry of condemnation from the West for its attack on Ukraine, its friends and allies have predominantly taken a middle-of-the-ground approach in choosing to neither condemn nor endorse the invasion.

Claiming his country had "no other way," Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops to invade Ukraine and launched missiles at cities across the country early Thursday morning. Putin denied he wants to "occupy" Ukraine, but the violence is likely to escalate, potentially pitting Russia's allies against Western countries.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a Putin-backed politician, denied his country's troops were taking part in the invasion, although Russian troops accessed Ukraine through Belarus. However, Lukashenko said Belarusian troops could be used in the military operation against Ukraine if Russia deems they are needed, according to Reuters.

Last week, Lukashenko said if rivals and opponents were to take "such stupid and mindless steps," Belarus will deploy current nuclear weapons and "up-and-coming ones" to "protect our territory."

Belarus is a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a Russian-led military alliance made up of seven former Soviet Union states. Created in 2002, the group's purpose is to create a collective defense of members that face external aggression. Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are also members.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UsdJU_0eOAufU000

Putin and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, signed a declaration ahead of the Ukraine invasion cementing their alliance. Aliyev left Moscow hours before Putin ordered the attack on Ukraine, and has remained silent on the issue. Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have also been quiet.

China and Russia aren't formal allies but the two nations have been growing closer as their relationships with the United States became more strained. Beijing called for countries to respect the Minsk accords and resolve the issue diplomatically.

On Thursday, Hua Chunying, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, reiterated that China is "closely monitoring" developments in Ukraine and called on "all sides to exercise restraint." Hua stopped short of calling Russia's attack on Ukraine an "invasion" and turned attention to the United States, accusing it of "increasing tensions and hyping up war for some time."

Russia and China have shared positions with regard to NATO 's expansion into former Soviet republics, but China hasn't come out in firm support of Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Cuba, a close ally of Russia, also hasn't outright backed Putin over Ukraine, but Cuban officials also haven't condemned the country's actions. Instead, they have taken a similar stance as China and tried to focus criticism on the United States.

Ahead of Thursday's invasion, Cuba's foreign ministry targeted the United States for "manipulating" the international community about the dangers of an imminent invasion of Ukraine. Both China and Cuba also called on the United States and NATO to address the "well-founded" concerns Russia had about the military alliance's expansion.

Western nations have tried to draw a hard line in opposition to Russia, announcing new sanctions to harm the country's economy on Thursday. However, Putin doesn't appear to be willing to back down and warned that opposing nations will face "consequences you have never seen."

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

As he threatens Ukraine, Putin fights a second battle at home

In menacing Ukraine with a massive troop buildup, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ostensible rationale centers on the supposed security threat that Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO would pose to his country. This is patently untrue; moreover, Mr. Putin’s threats violate several points of international law, starting with the territorial integrity of Ukraine, a recognized member of the United Nations. A far more likely reason for Mr. Putin’s belligerence is his worry that a successful pro-Western democracy right next door would set an example that citizens of his authoritarian kleptocracy might find attractive — even inspiring. There is, in short, a link between the Russian government’s aggression abroad and its repression at home.
POLITICS
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Person
Vladimir Putin
AOL Corp

Poll: Trump voters now twice as likely as Biden voters to say Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'none of America’s business'

With President Biden’s top security adviser warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now,” a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that Donald Trump voters are now more than twice as likely as Joe Biden voters to say “the conflict is none of America’s business” — a striking role reversal after decades of right-wing hawkishness toward Moscow.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian#Western#Belarusian#Reuters#Csto#Azerbaijani
MSNBC

What Vladimir Putin is so afraid of in Ukraine

NBC News senior international correspondent Keir Simmons and president of the Council on Foreign Relations Richard Haass discuss why Putin is taking the steps he is in Ukraine, and what led to the escalation in tension. "This isn't a battle between President Putin and President Zelenskyy," Simmons says. "This is a battle between President Putin and the people of Ukraine... he doesn't want to show that leading a revolution can lead to prosperity and freedom." Feb. 22, 2022.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

RAW VIDEOS: Ukraine fights back; warplanes and helicopters downed, tanks destroyed, soldiers captured

In the hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of Russian military operations against Ukraine, Russian missile and artillery strikes poured in across eastern Ukraine and Russian air and ground forces began to move in, capturing numerous cities and inflicting heavy losses against the Ukrainian side. But Russia’s attack has already come at a cost as Ukraine’s forces have fought back.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Cuba
Country
China
Country
Russia
MSNBC

Why Putin didn’t invade Ukraine during the last U.S. administration

After the National Archives confirmed on Friday that Donald Trump brought classified national security documents to Mar-a-Lago, the former president issued a long, rambling response, insisting the controversy was unimportant. But toward the end of the written tirade, the Republican added an unrelated thought, seemingly in passing. Trump was apparently...
POTUS
MarketWatch

Russia’s top diplomat says talks should continue because U.S. has offered missile deployment limits

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. The statement by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov appeared to signal the Kremlin’s intention to stay on a diplomatic path even though the U.S. has warned that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any moment.
MILITARY
Axios

Putin’s allies abandon him over Ukraine invasion

Several of Russia's closest allies and former Soviet satellite states have sharply rebuked President Vladimir Putin over his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Why it matters: As the Western world seeks to make Putin an international pariah, even his closest allies are resisting showing support for his assault on Ukraine. Driving...
POLITICS
FOXBusiness

China carrying out ‘master plan’ to take over US: John Ratcliffe

China’s playbook for taking over the United States aims to dominate America’s industries one by one, former DNI John Ratcliffe explained on "Mornings with Maria" Monday. JOHN RATCLIFFE: Wall Street has put profits above our national security, so to tech giants in Silicon Valley. Now we're seeing it in Hollywood, where, you know, the American people are essentially being indoctrinated by a Hollywood industry where China is never the bad guy. And at the same time, what they're doing is rob, replicating and replacing, and creating their own film industry so that they can indoctrinate their own population to the exclusion of American filmmakers. So, unfortunately, this has been… the pattern and it will continue. It's part of the master plan for China to supplant the United States in all aspects…
FOREIGN POLICY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
812K+
Followers
84K+
Post
761M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy