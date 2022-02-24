ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ahmaud Arbery’s Mom launches scholarship in son’s honor

By Itoro Umontuen
 3 days ago
February 23, 2022 was declared Ahmaud Arbery Day in the state of Georgia and on that very day inside the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones announced the formation of a scholarship in her late son’s honor.

​​The Ahmaud Arbery Foundation will give out six scholarships to a select group of seniors at Brunswick High — the same school her son graduated from in 2012. The scholarships will be worth $3,000.

“The Ahmaud Arbery Foundation is a nonprofit organization centered around the mental wellness of Black boys,” Cooper-Jones said. “The foundation is designed to raise awareness and educate an advocate for the mental wellness and wellness of Black boys and we believe in helping to create opportunities for young Black men to further their education, to start a business, to simply build your life… Something I’m honored to have the chance to do.”

During the first year, The Ahmaud Arbery Foundation will give out six scholarships. Cooper-Jones said they are hoping to expand the program to more recipients in the future.

“When we hear the name of Ahmaud Arbery, we will now hear and think of change,” she said.

Arbery was hunted down and slain by Travis McMichael and Greg McMichael on this date two years ago. Their friend, William “Roddie” Bryan, filmed the heinous act. Each man received life sentences in a state trial.

The McMichaels and Bryan were convicted in federal court for their hate crimes on Tuesday. They have yet to be sentenced, but face life in prison for their federal crimes.

Cooper-Jones railed against the Department of Justice for offering a plea deal. The father, 66, and son, 36, agreed to plead guilty to hate crimes charges and be sentenced to 30 years in prison in exchange for being moved to a federal prison.

“My son was killed because of someone else’s perception of Black men, my Black son,” she said. “The Ahmaud Arbery Foundation was established so what happened to Ahmaud won’t happen to another Black man.”

The legislation created in the Georgia House of Representatives has dedicated February 23rd as Ahmaud Arbery Day. It was sponsored by Representatives Sandra Scott of the 76th District and four others. The resolution also encourages individuals to jog 2.23 miles annually to advocate for racial equality.

“Mr. Arbery was a known athlete prior to the senseless loss of his life because of the color of his skin,” Scott said as she read the resolution. “Mr. Arbery was a loving son, brother of Jasmine Arbery, uncle, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend who left an impact on countless Georgians and Americans; and a compassionate and generous man, Mr. Arbery will long be remembered for his love of family and community; and the State of Georgia overturned the citizen arrest law that was written in the 1800’s.”

Georgia’s hate crimes bill was signed into law on June 27, 2020. According to the bill, its purpose is defined as a crime involving bias or prejudice because of a victim’s perceived race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender, mental disability, or physical disability.

Prior to its passage, Georgia was one of four states (Arkansas, South Carolina and Wyoming) that did not have hate crime laws on their books.

“It is my honor to serve others in this way in recognition of my son’s life. Let us always remember Ahmaud Arbery,” Cooper-Jones said.

#Scholarships
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

