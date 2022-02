These free apps make it easier than ever to create mockup product shots with screenshots or images, making your photos look beautiful and professional. A mockup product shot is when you take a picture of a laptop or an outdoor billboard, and can replace the screen or space with an image of your own. You don't need Photoshop skills to do that. These are several free online apps to do this, where you only need to select the image and upload your screenshot.

