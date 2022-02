ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Masks are optional, regardless of vaccination status, for students in Roseville Joint Union High School District (RJUHSD) as of Tuesday. The resolution, which is the first among districts in the region, comes on the heels of anti-masking protests across the region. When we asked the district what part of the state guidelines give them the authority to move masking from mandatory to optional, they sent CBS13 a statement from Board President Scott Huber, that read, in part: “We are taking the initiative to allow students and families to decide which option is best for them.” The board’s resolution cites multiple...

ROSEVILLE, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO