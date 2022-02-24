ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

‘Euphoria’ Star Chloe Cherry Pops in Crochet Crop Top, Miniskirt and Rainbow Platform Sandals

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K1dBk_0eOAqhOI00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Chloe Cherry went bold while thanking the creatives behind London Fashion Week for hosting her this season. The actress was one to watch during the Fall 2022 shows, appearing in front rows for brands like David Koma, Chet Lo and Supriya LeLe.

The “Euphoria” star posed on Instagram in a Tabitha Sanchez-styled ensemble, featuring a lime green crochet Bailey Prado crop top. The knit bandeau-style top featured short rounded off-the shoulder sleeves, as well as multicolored crystal teardrop charms. Cherry’s look also included a second Prado piece: a brown and green knit miniskirt with a daring crossed green front tie. Her ensemble was finished with a 2000’s-esque blue tufted fabric handbag, as well as a delicate gold pendant necklace and earrings.

“I had so much fun at @londonfashionweek So many talented designers and super cool people,” Cherry captioned the photo.

When it came to shoes, the adult film star’s look was completed with a pair of whimsical Nodaleto sandals. Her $740 Bulla Joni style featured thick 2.36-inch platform soles with chunky 4.75-inch block heels, plus crossed toe, buckled slingback and ankle straps. However, her footwear’s boldest element came from its faux leather uppers, cast in rainbow hues that sparkled when catching the light. Cherry’s shoes instantly elevated her outfit, giving it a glamorous and playful fashion boost.

Platform sandals like Cherry’s are a top trend within the high heel resurgence, with many pairs featuring supportive toe and ankle straps atop thick platform soles. Block, flared and stiletto-heeled styles have become especially popular, as seen in new styles by Betsey Johnson, Schutz and Jeffrey Campbell. In addition to Cherry, stars like Taraji P. Henson, Jennifer Lopez and Addison Rae have also worn Tom Ford, Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti platform sandals in recent weeks.

Open-toed sandals are a go-to style for Cherry, like the white bow-topped pair she donned to attend the “Perfect Magazine” party at The Standard Hotel this week.

For footwear, Cherry appears to keep her selections versatile. During recent outings, the star has been spotted in black, sparkly or single-toned sandals with block or stiletto heels. When off-duty, she mostly wears low-top sneakers by Nike and Converse. Cherry’s become a rising star in the fashion world this year, modeling in LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2022 show during New York Fashion Week as well as attending shows during London Fashion Week.

Discover more stars in bold platforms in the gallery.

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 5

Related
Footwear News

Nicki Minaj ‘Doesn’t Take a Loss’ in Head-to-Toe Burberry Plaid Outfit With Sock Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nicki Minaj has a penchant for Burberry and is not afraid to show it. The “Do We Have A Problem?” rapper shared a photo on Instagram on Wednesday morning that showed her wearing a glitzy and fashion-forward look suitable for the flashy musician. When it comes to the outfit, Minaj wore a head-to-toe ensemble consisting of a trench coat decked out in the brand’s iconic plaid print that had a black lining. Underneath, she wore a black sheer plunging bodysuit...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jessica Simpson Takes a Risk in Plunging Slit Lace Dress and Towering Platform Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jessica Simpson posed in her most daring look yet on social media this week. The footwear entrepreneur posed in a mirror selfie on Instagram, wearing a risqué minidress. The black style appeared to feature a strapless silhouette, creating a natural plunging neckline—complete with a thigh-high slit for added sleekness. Simpson fully leaned into her penchant for bold glamour as well, layering her look with numerous sparkling and gold necklaces, bracelets and rings for an ensemble that was bohemian and slick. “Saturnight,”...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Serena Williams Models a Sleek Date Night Bodycon Dress With Metallic Platform Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Serena Williams brought a sophisticated flair to the little black dress while modeling for her clothing brand, S by Serena. The tennis player replaced her on-the-court athletic look with a sleek night-out number. She commented on the post that the ensemble was perfect for date night with her husband, Alexis Ohanian.  She posed in the S by Serena Grace Cut-Out Tank Dress in black. The piece features a body-hugging fit as well as cutout slits placed on the chest and...
TENNIS
WWD

Lady Gaga Dazzles in Armani Privé at 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. In typical Lady Gaga fashion, the star continued her hot streak of fashion-forward red carpet looks at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The singer-actress wore a custom white strapless gown with a plunging neckline by Armani Privé, featuring sequined detailing on her chest. She also wore jewelry by Tiffany & Co.More from WWDRed Carpet Photos from the 2022 Cesar AwardsRed Carpet Photos at the 2022 Brit AwardsHow Celebrities Are Already Wearing Pantone's Color of 2022 She was styled by Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout, both of whom also styled all her looks during her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katharine Mcphee
Person
Tom Ford
Person
Betsey Johnson
Person
Giuseppe Zanotti
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Jimmy Choo
Person
Addison Rae
Vogue Magazine

Rihanna’s Latest Maternity Look Shut Down the Red Carpet

Ever since Rihanna announced her first pregnancy with A$AP Rocky last Monday in an epic look that featured a hot pink knee-length Chanel puffer jacket and belly chains, she’s made it clear that her vision of maternity style is here to shake things up. She’s worn everything from a black lace-up Jean Paul Gaultier top and low rise pants to accentuate her baby bump, to a showstopping vintage denim and leopard print patchworked coat paired with jeans and a Fendi crop top—all while dripping in plenty of dazzling Jacquie Aiche gold body chains, naturally.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Rihanna’s Maternity Looks Are A Celebration Of Body Positivity And Individual Fashion

Congratulations are in order for Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky and styling out maternity fashion to mesmerising effect. No over-the-bump jeans for our Rih. Barely anything about her haute streetwear has changed, save for the glorious fact she now leaves her Chanel puffers and Jean Paul Gaultier cardis undone to show her growing belly. Her signature baggy Vetements denim sits a little lower – all the better to show off her Christian Lacroix and Jacquie Aiche body jewellery – but it’s business as usual for fashion’s favourite bad gal, who rolls through life in Balenciaga and Amina Muaddi.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Hottest Celebs Over 40

Over the hill? More like over-the-top sexy! Some of Hollywood’s hottest and most glamorous stars — think Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman and Sofia Vergara — prove that some things get better with age. For Lopez, her age-defying beauty begins within. “Every day, I say, ‘I am youthful...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Fashion Week#Fashion Brands#New York Fashion Week#Platform Sandals
shefinds

We're Still Not Recovered From Lady Gaga Forgetting Her Pants On The Cover Of 'Deadline'—Her Legs Look Incredible!

Lady Gaga, 35, just graced the cover of Deadline’s “AwardsLine Oscar Preview” issue and looked effortlessly elegant and sultry in a thigh-length, tasteful blazer and knee-high black heeled boots. As always with her style, this outfit absolutely wowed us. (The article that accompanied the photo shoot, and Gaga’s articulate, eloquent comments on her recent film role and being a woman in Hollywood, did too!)
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Rihanna Channels Cleopatra With Headpiece & Baby Bump On Display In Crop Top

Rihanna channeled Cleopatra when she rocked a tiny crop top, putting her baby bump on display, at Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week show. Rihanna, 34, looked absolutely fabulous when she attended the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 25, with beau, A$AP Rocky. The pregnant singer channeled Cleopatra when she wore a metallic chain metal headpiece that covered her entire head and put her gorgeous face on display. Aside from her headwear, Rihanna put her bare baby bump on display in a stylish, daring crop top.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

‘Euphoria’ Newcomer Chloe Cherry’s Best Style Moments

Click here to read the full article. Chloe Cherry is the newest style star to come out of “Euphoria.” The actress has been making waves at her appearances and walks during this season’s New York and London fashion weeks, dressing to the nines in some of the most stylish ensembles.More from WWDPerfect Magazine Issue Two Launch PartySaul Nash RTW Fall 2022Supriya Lele RTW Fall 2022 Cherry has recently stepped into the spotlight for her role as Faye in HBO’s hit show “Euphoria,” starring alongside Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Hunter Schafer, Barbie Ferreira, Jacob Elordi and Angus Cloud, among others....
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

Rihanna Brings Her Maternity Style to Milan Fashion Week in Head-to-Toe Gucci

Bringing her boundary-pushing maternity style to Milan Fashion Week, Rihanna attended Gucci's fall 2022 runway show with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In line with previous style moments since she announced her pregnancy, the business mogul opted for a bump-revealing latex and lace crop top paired with low-slung black trousers with a dragon motif on the right leg. A purple faux-fur jacket added color and warmth to the Gucci ensemble, while a reflective metallic hair piece brought a touch of glamour. Rihanna's entire look was pulled from the Gucci prefall 2022 collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Idaho8.com

Rihanna shares a new baby bump photo on Instagram

Rihanna has given us another glimpse of her pregnancy. The singer and beauty mogul this week revealed that she and her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, are expecting their first child. On Wednesday, Rihanna shared previously published photos of her baby bump — plus a new one. “How the gang...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Rihanna Hides Her Hand In Brand-New Pregnancy Shots Following A$AP Rocky Marriage Rumors

Rihanna might not be hiding her baby bump any longer, but she is concealing her fingers amid rumors she's set to walk down the aisle with her longtime boyfriend, A$AP Rocky. New photos emerged of pregnant RiRi proudly flaunting her growing belly on Monday. While the 33-year-old singer's glowing pregnancy style stole the show, it was hard not to notice that she failed to showcase her hands, which may or may not be displaying a diamond ring.
CELEBRITIES
mycolumbuspower.com

Adidas x Ivy Park Teases New Valentine’s Day Inspired Collection ‘Bey Mine’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Beauties, get your coins together because the next adidas x IVY PARK drop is coming… fast! Today, the clothing brand took to its Instagram channel to tease the latest collection, this time including all-red pieces inspired by Valentine’s Day. The new “Bey Mine” collection is set to release on February 9, just in time for the lovable holiday, and features red athletic apparel, spandex clothing, accessories, outdoor wear and so much more.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
PopSugar

Serena Williams and Olympia Are the Front-Row Stars of Milan Fashion Week

Welcome to Milan Fashion Week, Olympia! On Feb. 25, Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, and their 4-year-old daughter had a fun family outing at the Gucci runway show for the brand's fall/winter 2022 presentation. Both Ohanian and Williams shared videos from the event, and in addition to catching some fashion from the front row, Olympia got to play a virtual game of ping pong on the "Gucci Arcade." Luckily, her mom was right there to offer some tips on her backhand. The trio posed for photos and soaked in all the fabulous fashion. "With my girls for @gucci," Ohanian wrote on Instagram.
TENNIS
HollywoodLife

Sophie Turner Wears Fitted Dress Out To Lunch With Husband Joe Jonas & Willa, 1 — Photos

Sophie Turner glowed as she held adorable daughter Willa, 1, while heading to lunch with Joe Jonas and other friends. Sophie Turner, 25, rocked a fitted teal dress out to lunch with husband Joe Jonas, 32, and their sweet daughter Willa, 1. The Game Of Thrones alum cradled their baby girl as they walked alongside a sidewalk headed to a restaurant on Friday, Feb. 12, clearly enjoying the sunny and clear day. Sophie embraced the warmer temperature with the ’90s inspired spaghetti strap cut, which she paired with a casual pair of white Nike sneakers with a teal accent to match her cotton dress.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Footwear News

92K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy