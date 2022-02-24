‘Euphoria’ Star Chloe Cherry Pops in Crochet Crop Top, Miniskirt and Rainbow Platform Sandals

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Chloe Cherry went bold while thanking the creatives behind London Fashion Week for hosting her this season. The actress was one to watch during the Fall 2022 shows, appearing in front rows for brands like David Koma, Chet Lo and Supriya LeLe.

The “Euphoria” star posed on Instagram in a Tabitha Sanchez-styled ensemble, featuring a lime green crochet Bailey Prado crop top. The knit bandeau-style top featured short rounded off-the shoulder sleeves, as well as multicolored crystal teardrop charms. Cherry’s look also included a second Prado piece: a brown and green knit miniskirt with a daring crossed green front tie. Her ensemble was finished with a 2000’s-esque blue tufted fabric handbag, as well as a delicate gold pendant necklace and earrings.

“I had so much fun at @londonfashionweek So many talented designers and super cool people,” Cherry captioned the photo.

When it came to shoes, the adult film star’s look was completed with a pair of whimsical Nodaleto sandals. Her $740 Bulla Joni style featured thick 2.36-inch platform soles with chunky 4.75-inch block heels, plus crossed toe, buckled slingback and ankle straps. However, her footwear’s boldest element came from its faux leather uppers, cast in rainbow hues that sparkled when catching the light. Cherry’s shoes instantly elevated her outfit, giving it a glamorous and playful fashion boost.

Platform sandals like Cherry’s are a top trend within the high heel resurgence, with many pairs featuring supportive toe and ankle straps atop thick platform soles. Block, flared and stiletto-heeled styles have become especially popular, as seen in new styles by Betsey Johnson, Schutz and Jeffrey Campbell. In addition to Cherry, stars like Taraji P. Henson, Jennifer Lopez and Addison Rae have also worn Tom Ford, Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti platform sandals in recent weeks.

Open-toed sandals are a go-to style for Cherry, like the white bow-topped pair she donned to attend the “Perfect Magazine” party at The Standard Hotel this week.

For footwear, Cherry appears to keep her selections versatile. During recent outings, the star has been spotted in black, sparkly or single-toned sandals with block or stiletto heels. When off-duty, she mostly wears low-top sneakers by Nike and Converse. Cherry’s become a rising star in the fashion world this year, modeling in LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2022 show during New York Fashion Week as well as attending shows during London Fashion Week.

Discover more stars in bold platforms in the gallery.