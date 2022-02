UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- It’s all in the sauce for Chef Victor Searcy and, to prove it, he named his business Sauce The City. Renowned for its Hot Cleveland chicken sandwich, seasoning and yes, sauces, Sauce The City will be holding its University Heights opening Monday at 14480 Cedar Road (former home of Fish Stix restaurant), near the Cedar-Green intersection. That opening will piggyback on the success Searcy has already experienced by selling his creations on game days at First Energy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, and at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse during Cleveland Cavaliers games. Searcy is also in talks for Sauce The City to open at Progressive Field during Cleveland Guardians games, and at the Cleveland Zoo.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO