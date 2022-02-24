ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nuggets' Zeke Nnaji: Questionable Thursday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Nnaji is questionable for Thursday's game against the Kings due to bilateral knee soreness....

www.cbssports.com

Related
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets hit with brutal Ben Simmons injury update

While there were expectations that Ben Simmons could play for the Brooklyn Nets soon, that doesn’t seem to be the case now. After the Nets pulled the trigger to trade James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons for a slew of players and picks, many thought it won’t be long for the Aussie playmaker to suit up for the team. After all, he is relatively healthy and only didn’t play because he chose not to after demanding for a trade from the Sixers.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Ty Lue’s Comment About The Lakers Is Going Viral

Frank Vogel and the Los Angeles Lakers have often been criticized for their lack of strategy and preparation. Are the rumors true? Clippers coach Ty Lue appeared to confirm as much ahead of Friday night’s Clippers-Lakers game. “We didn’t even prepare for them,” Lue said regarding the Lakers. “We...
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Monte Morris: Tallies 19 points Thursday

Morris notched 19 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes during Thursday's 128-110 victory over the Kings. Morris ranked third on Denver in scoring thanks to an efficient 7-for-9 shooting line. The point guard hasn't hit the 20-point mark since Jan. 5 but has notched 19 points three times in 20 games since that date. Morris is posting a career-best 12.8 points and 4.3 assists on the campaign.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' DeMarcus Cousins: Not on injury report

Cousins (contract dispute) is off the injury report for Saturday's game against the Kings. Cousins, after a contract issue prevented him from playing Thursday, officially signed his deal Friday and should be good to go Saturday. In his eight appearances for Denver, he's averaged 6.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 13.1 minutes.
NBA
numberfire.com

Zeke Nnaji (knee) out for Denver on Sunday

Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Nnaji is dealing with bilateral knee soreness, and as a result he has been ruled out of action for Sunday night's tilt. Look for JaMychal Green and DeMarcus Cousins to continue to see added run. Nnaji's next chance to play will come Wednesday against Oklahoma City.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Eligible for home games March 7

Irving (not injury related) may be eligible to play in Brooklyn's home game against the Knicks on March 13 after New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday that the plan is to remove the vaccination requirements starting Monday, March 7th. Adams hinted at the potential removal of the city's...
NBA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Rajon Rondo: Mediocre in loss

Rondo chipped in 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds and nine assists over 26 minutes during Thursday's 106-103 loss to the Pistons. He also had six turnovers. Rondo uncharacteristically struggled to take care of the ball, setting a new season high for turnovers. He still managed to rack up nine assists and provides strong production to category shareholders. Additionally, Rondo connected on multiple threes and is shooting 37.0 percent from deep since being acquired by Cleveland -- well above his career 32.3 clip from beyond the arc.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Rudy Gay: Officially out

Gay (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Mavericks, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. No surprise here, as Gay was deemed doubtful heading into the evening. The absence will be his sixth straight as the result of right knee soreness. His next opportunity to suit up will come Sunday versus the Suns.
NBA
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Tallies in return

Marchessault scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche. Marchessault gave Vegas a 2-1 lead in the first period, scoring on a feed from Reilly Smith. The 31-year-old winger missed Friday's game due to an illness, but he was able to return after a brief absence. Marchessault has 21 goals, 36 points, 154 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 47 contests this season. Now healthy, he'll resume his usual second-line role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Dealing with sprained ankle

Vucevic is probable for Monday's matchup with Miami due to a sprained left ankle. Vucevic struggled offensively during Saturday's loss to Memphis, totaling 11 points (5-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one block across 31 minutes. He's expected to suit up despite the ankle injury, but he's shooting just 30.0 percent from the field during Chicago's first two games following the All-Star break, so fantasy expectations should likely remain tempered for the time being.
NBA
Yardbarker

Larkin questionable for Toronto game after missing Thursday’s practice

Despite leading all Detroit Red Wings centers with 19:54 of total ice time during Wednesday’s 5–2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche, Dylan Larkin is questionable to play in Detroit’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. The 25-year-old forward missed Thursday’s practice, with head coach Jeff...
NHL
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in win

Towns logged 22 points (9-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and three blocks over 28 minutes during Thursday's 119-114 win over Memphis. Towns notched his fourth double-double in a row and his 28th of the season. He also blocked at least three shots for the seventh time during the campaign. Across 10 contests in February, the All-Star big man is averaging 24.2 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 blocks in 32.7 minutes per game. Towns will look to continue his solid play in a clash with Joel Embiid and the 76ers on Friday.
NBA

