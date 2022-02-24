Jazz's Rudy Gay: Doesn't practice Thursday

Gobert registered 14 points (6-6 FG, 2-4 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 34 minutes during Friday's 114-109 win over the Mavericks. Gobert put up yet another double-double in the win, but it was his work on the defensive end that really stood out. He amassed three blocks, but much of his value came in the areas not captured by regular statistics. His defense on Luka Doncic down the stretch was key to the victory, highlighting just how important he is to the team. Much like Donovan Mitchell, Gobert is a highly-reliable fantasy asset and should remain that way moving forward.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO