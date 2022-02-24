ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Doesn't practice Thursday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Gay (knee) didn't participate in Thursday's practice session due to a non-COVID...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets hit with brutal Ben Simmons injury update

While there were expectations that Ben Simmons could play for the Brooklyn Nets soon, that doesn’t seem to be the case now. After the Nets pulled the trigger to trade James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons for a slew of players and picks, many thought it won’t be long for the Aussie playmaker to suit up for the team. After all, he is relatively healthy and only didn’t play because he chose not to after demanding for a trade from the Sixers.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Ty Lue’s Comment About The Lakers Is Going Viral

Frank Vogel and the Los Angeles Lakers have often been criticized for their lack of strategy and preparation. Are the rumors true? Clippers coach Ty Lue appeared to confirm as much ahead of Friday night’s Clippers-Lakers game. “We didn’t even prepare for them,” Lue said regarding the Lakers. “We...
NBA
Rudy Gay
CBS Sports

Jazz's Rudy Gay: Could suit up Sunday

Gay (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Suns with a non-COVID-19-related illness. A sore right knee has prevented Gay from playing in each of the past six games, but that injury looks to be a lesser concern than the illness as Sunday's 3:30 p.m. ET tipoff approaches. While that's good news for Gay, he still may need to prove his conditioning is up to par during pregame warmups before the Jazz sign off on making him available. If Gay can't go Sunday, both Eric Paschall and Danuel House would likely retain spots in head coach Quin Snyder's rotation as backup forwards.
NBA
numberfire.com

Utah's Rudy Gay (illness) available on Sunday

Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Gay has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Suns on Sunday. Our models expect him to play 19.0 minutes against Phoenix. Gay's Sunday projection includes 9.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.3...
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Rudy Gay: Officially out

Gay (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Mavericks, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. No surprise here, as Gay was deemed doubtful heading into the evening. The absence will be his sixth straight as the result of right knee soreness. His next opportunity to suit up will come Sunday versus the Suns.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Shows out defensively Friday

Gobert registered 14 points (6-6 FG, 2-4 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 34 minutes during Friday's 114-109 win over the Mavericks. Gobert put up yet another double-double in the win, but it was his work on the defensive end that really stood out. He amassed three blocks, but much of his value came in the areas not captured by regular statistics. His defense on Luka Doncic down the stretch was key to the victory, highlighting just how important he is to the team. Much like Donovan Mitchell, Gobert is a highly-reliable fantasy asset and should remain that way moving forward.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Eligible for home games March 7

Irving (not injury related) may be eligible to play in Brooklyn's home game against the Knicks on March 13 after New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday that the plan is to remove the vaccination requirements starting Monday, March 7th. Adams hinted at the potential removal of the city's...
NBA
NESN

Rudy Gay Questionable, Jared Butler Out vs. Suns on Sunday

The Utah Jazz are still recovering from their cold snap at the end of January, and they could use their game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday to shrink that gap in the standings. However, they may have to do it without Rudy Gay, who is listed as questionable for the contest with a non-COVID-related illness.
NBA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Rajon Rondo: Mediocre in loss

Rondo chipped in 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds and nine assists over 26 minutes during Thursday's 106-103 loss to the Pistons. He also had six turnovers. Rondo uncharacteristically struggled to take care of the ball, setting a new season high for turnovers. He still managed to rack up nine assists and provides strong production to category shareholders. Additionally, Rondo connected on multiple threes and is shooting 37.0 percent from deep since being acquired by Cleveland -- well above his career 32.3 clip from beyond the arc.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Dealing with sprained ankle

Vucevic is probable for Monday's matchup with Miami due to a sprained left ankle. Vucevic struggled offensively during Saturday's loss to Memphis, totaling 11 points (5-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one block across 31 minutes. He's expected to suit up despite the ankle injury, but he's shooting just 30.0 percent from the field during Chicago's first two games following the All-Star break, so fantasy expectations should likely remain tempered for the time being.
NBA

