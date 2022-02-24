Broward School Board Approves Superintendent's Salary

Broward's School Board gives the official A-OK for the contract for the new permanent Superintendent. Vickie Cartwright begins her tenure as superintendent with a $350-thousand-dollar a year salary-for nearly 3 years. That’s a big boost from the $275,000 she’s been making as interim superintendent but below the $356-thousand-dollar a year salary of her predecessor, Robert Runcie, who stepped down last year after being arrested on a perjury charge. Cartwright says she's ready to hit the ground running. Cartwright will be at the helm through the end of 2024, with the option to renew and she will undergo performance evaluations every nine months.