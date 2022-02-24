ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linden, TX

East Texas coach officially charged with 10 child sex crimes over a 5-year period

By Patrick Cunningham
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nVy3k_0eOAq3Mb00

LINDEN, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas coach has officially been booked into jail on 10 separate charges of various child sex crimes, according to the Cass County District Attorney’s Office .

East Texas coach arrested on charges of sexual abuse of a child

38-year-old Aaron Marshall was arrested after an investigation by the Linden Police Department, which alleges he committed sexual abuse of a child from 2016 through 2020. He is charged with:

  • 6 counts of indecency with a child by contact
  • 3 counts of sexual assault of a child
  • 1 count of continuous sexual assault of a child

All together, the bonds for each charge total $3.5 million. While Marshall was employed by Hughes Springs ISD when he was arrested, both the school district and the DA’s office said the victim did not attend school there.

Marshall has worked at Hooks ISD, Winona ISD, Dallas ISD, Jefferson ISD, Bloomburg ISD and Karnack ISD in the past.

Tyler man sentenced to 50 years in death of 3-year-old

Hughes Springs said in their release that before hiring Marshall, the district performed a standard criminal background check and came back with no irregularities. Marshall has been put on administrative leave.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Police find 2 adults, 2 children dead in North Texas home

GRANBURY, Texas (AP) — Police made a welfare check in a small North Texas town and found the bodies of two adults and two children in their house, officials said Friday. In a statement, Granbury police said officers made the welfare check Thursday afternoon. All four people were fatally shot and police suspect they died […]
GRANBURY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Smith County Constable, high-ranking deputies indicted for felony theft, official oppression

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Precinct 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris and two high-ranking deputies were indicted on Thursday for felony theft by a public servant and a misdemeanor of official oppression, according to Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman. Precinct 1 Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks and Pct. 1 Sgt. Derrick Holman were charged […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Bonds reduced for Texas brothers accused of killing stepfather

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The two brothers charged in connection to the murder of their stepfather had their bonds reduced. According to Hidalgo County public records, the bonds for Christian Treviño and Alejandro Treviño have been reduced to $150,000 each. Christian Treviño, 17, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, capital murder and […]
PHARR, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Linden, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Linden, TX
City
Hughes Springs, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KETK / FOX51 News

Abducted Texas infant found safe in New Mexico

UPDATE (2:00 P.M.) – An Amber Alert issued Friday morning for an abducted infant from Fort Worth was discontinued after she was found safe in New Mexico. The suspect, Lancelot Zaire Dawkins, will face several charges for the kidnapping of Harmony Rodriguez, according to Fort Worth Police. According to our NBC affiliate in the metroplex, […]
FORT WORTH, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Director of an East Texas cemetery association arrested

WHITE OAK, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man who is the president of the White Oak Cemetery Association was arrested Thursday, according to White Oak police. The department said that 60-year-old Douglas Andrew Burks, a Harleton native, was taken into custody after an investigation that lasted more than one year. That investigation was conducted […]
WHITE OAK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Crimes#East Texas#Sex Abuse#Dallas Isd#Hughes Springs Isd#Da#Hooks Isd
KETK / FOX51 News

1 teen dead, another injured after crash near Carthage

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) — Two 18-year-olds were involved in a one-vehicle crash in near Carthage on Sunday morning, leaving one dead and the other seriously injured. A preliminary investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety indicated that the two teens were travelling east bound on FM 2517 in a 2007 Chevrolet passenger car at […]
CARTHAGE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas man sentenced to 60 years for murder of cousin

LINDEN, Texas (KETK) – An Atlanta, Texas, man was sentenced to 60 years in prison on Feb. 17, for first-degree murder, a felony offense, according to the Cass County Criminal District Attorney’s Office. A Cass County jury sentenced Lorenza Deondra Andrews, 30, to 60 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice – Institutional Division. […]
CASS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KETK / FOX51 News

Harrison County missing man found safe

UPDATE (1:05 P.M.) – Harrison County deputies reported that Phillips has been found safe. “I am glad this young man was located quickly and safely by our Investigators. Thank you to Hallsville Police and our Facebook community for the assistance.” Sheriff Brandon Fletcher ______________________ MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking […]
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Texarkana man indicted for trafficking fentanyl

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A Texarkana man was indicted for federal drug trafficking and firearms violations on Thursday in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston.  Darell Montrell Trotter, 32, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Feb. 16. He was charged with possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute and possessing […]
TEXARKANA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

OFFICIALS: Shooting threat at Chireno ISD not credible

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office investigated a social media post that appeared to allege violence planned at a county school. No evidence indicated that the threat was credible or presented a danger was found, according to NCSO. Authorities in Hopkins County contacted the NCSO after they were made aware of […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

No students injured after Tyler ISD bus crashes into pole

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – No students were injured after a Tyler ISD bus crashed early Thursday morning. According to Tyler ISD Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Hines, the bus hit a pole at Old Jacksonville Highway and Rice Road. There were some high school students on board, but no injuries were reported. A release from the […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler man sentenced to 50 years in death of 3-year-old

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was sentenced to 50 years in prison Wednesday morning for his role in a child abuse case after originally being charged with capital murder. In a case that Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman called “highly emotional,” 41-year-old Manuel Williams will likely spend the rest of his life […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
902K+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy