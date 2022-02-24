ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Qarabag striker Ibrahima Wadji scores handball goal against Marseille in Europa Conference play-off tie… but his manager Gurban Gurbanov told his player to tell the referee that it was handball and the goal was ruled out

By Jacob Ranson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Qarabag striker Ibrahima Wadji scored an astonishing handball goal and it was allowed to stand until his own manager told the referee to rule it out.

The forward blatantly used his first to beat Marseille goalkeeper Steve Mandanda to the ball and punch it in basketball slam-dunk style on 34 minutes.

Incredibly, it was initially allowed to stand in the Europa Conference League play-off tie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RRGxP_0eOAq2Ts00
Qarabag celebrate scoring, but the goal was disallowed after manager Gurban Gurbanov told the referee it was handball
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0thY29_0eOAq2Ts00
Marseille players furiously protest the handball goal from Qarabag striker Ibrahima Wadji

That is because the handball was missed by the referees and there is no VAR until the final.

Marseille's players were understandably furious, but Wadji played dumb for a full three minutes as the protests continued.

But then the Azerbaijani side's gaffer Gurban Gurbanov spoke with his striker and insisted the goal was chalked off in a fantastic display of sportsmanship following his forward's cheating.

Wadji then did appear to confess the misdemeanour to the official who then gave a free-kick to the French side.

Visitors Marseille led 1-0 at the time, and 4-1 on aggregate, thanks to Papa Gueye's 12th-minute opener.

Matteo Guendouzi added a second for the French side in the 77th minute.

