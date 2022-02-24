ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former Chiefs assistant Sam Madison thanks Andy Reid for encouraging move to Dolphins

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=229hlo_0eOAq1b900

MIAMI — Former Kansas City Chiefs secondary/cornerbacks coach Sam Madison said he’s thankful that head coach Andy Reid allowed him to break contract for a position with the Miami Dolphins.

While talking to reporters at the Dolphins practice facility, Madison showed his appreciation for Reid’s help in getting back to the team he played for and a city he calls home.

“It was something that he did not have to do,” Madison said. “If you look around the NFL, normally you’re under contract, and guys reach out to them and try to get interviews and they’re denied because they’re under contract.”

Madison played for the Dolphins from 1997 to 2005 where he earned four Pro Bowl selections and two All-Pro First-Team honors.

Eric Bieniemy returning to Chiefs sideline, sources say

The former Dolphin will serve as the teams cornerbacks and pass game specialist coach.

He said Reid called him when the opportunity to coach in Miami and encouraged him to take the interview.

“He understood and saw my work ethic when I was in Kansas City, but he was like, ‘Your family is there, you played there, you played there at a high level.’ He just wanted to give me the opportunity to go home and be closer to family.”

Madison added that Reid even helped guide him through the hiring process, as it was his first time going through it.

“He gave me a very good rundown of what to expect — and he gave his graciousness to have the opportunity to go out there and talk to the Dolphins,” Madison said.

Read more Kansas City Chiefs stories on FOX4

Madison joins former Dolphins teammate and former Chiefs cornerback Patrick Surtain on staff with the Dolphins.

The pair hauled in a total of 60 interceptions during their time with Miami and will work with All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard and Pro Bowl cornerback Byron Jones.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Madison
Person
Eric Bieniemy
The Spun

New Details Emerge Following Colt Brennan’s Death

Last spring the football world was rocked by the sudden passing of record-setting quarterback Colt Brennan. Nearly a year later, new details into his death have been revealed. According to Brandon Sneed of Sports Illustrated, an examination of Brennan’s brain revealed that he had at least one stage of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). But the full extent of how bad his CTE was could not be determined due to the nature of his death.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#Kansas City Chiefs#Fox4 Madison#Pro Bowl#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes’ Brother, Jackson, Facing More Accusations

Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson Mahomes, was accused of behaving poorly at a Kansas City bar/restaurant earlier in the 2021 NFL season. Jackson Mahomes, who has a prominent following on social media, criticized the establishment on his profile, before getting called out. “We are sorry that we set boundaries that...
NFL
The Spun

There Might Be 1 School Emerging For Arch Manning

Where is five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning going to end up?. Manning, the five-star nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, has been extremely patient in his recruitment. He’s not expected to make a decision anytime soon. However, based on his visit schedule, one school might be emerging. Manning will...
EDUCATION
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy