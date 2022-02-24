Omicron continues to dwindle

Hello, everyone. Welcome to Coronavirus Watch. This is reporter Rachel Wegner.

For once, a bit of good news: It appears the omicron variant has continued to loosen its grip on Tennessee.

New coronavirus cases dropped 37% in Tennessee over the past week, as the spread of the virus continues to slow across the state. The state averaged around 3,158 new infections per day over the seven days ending on Feb. 19, according to data released from the Tennessee Department of Health.

The week prior, the state averaged nearly 5,000 new cases per day, and the week before that, the amount was over 10,000.

Read more from statehouse reporter Adam Friedman on the latest numbers.

A number to know today: 24,000 — Tennessee is just shy of 24,000 total COVID-19 deaths, according to state data. Infectious disease expert Dr. William Schaffner warned that death rates are a lagging indicator, meaning they may persist even after a surge fades as people succumb to the virus.

Coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers:

53% fully vaccinated in Tennessee

fully vaccinated in Tennessee 62% fully vaccinated in Davidson County

fully vaccinated in Davidson County 39% fully vaccinated in Montgomery County

fully vaccinated in Montgomery County 51% fully vaccinated in Rutherford County

fully vaccinated in Rutherford County 63% fully vaccinated in Williamson County

fully vaccinated in Williamson County 3,158 : Average new infections per day last week

: Average new infections per day last week 18% : Test positivity rate last week

: Test positivity rate last week 82 : Average deaths reported per day last week

: Average deaths reported per day last week 23,981: Total COVID-19 deaths in Tennessee

Source and notes: Tennessee Department of Health data and vaccination map. Vaccination data is as of Feb. 23. Data on cases, tests, hospitalizations and deaths are as of Feb. 19. Percentages are rounded to the nearest whole number.

📰Want to go deeper? Become a subscriber today to unlock full access to our coverage.