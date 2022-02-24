ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron continues to dwindle

By Staff reports
 3 days ago
Hello, everyone. Welcome to Coronavirus Watch. This is reporter Rachel Wegner.

For once, a bit of good news: It appears the omicron variant has continued to loosen its grip on Tennessee.

New coronavirus cases dropped 37% in Tennessee over the past week, as the spread of the virus continues to slow across the state. The state averaged around 3,158 new infections per day over the seven days ending on Feb. 19, according to data released from the Tennessee Department of Health.

The week prior, the state averaged nearly 5,000 new cases per day, and the week before that, the amount was over 10,000.

Read more from statehouse reporter Adam Friedman on the latest numbers.

A number to know today: 24,000 — Tennessee is just shy of 24,000 total COVID-19 deaths, according to state data. Infectious disease expert Dr. William Schaffner warned that death rates are a lagging indicator, meaning they may persist even after a surge fades as people succumb to the virus.

Coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers:

  • 53% fully vaccinated in Tennessee
  • 62% fully vaccinated in Davidson County
  • 39% fully vaccinated in Montgomery County
  • 51% fully vaccinated in Rutherford County
  • 63% fully vaccinated in Williamson County
  • 3,158: Average new infections per day last week
  • 18%: Test positivity rate last week
  • 82: Average deaths reported per day last week
  • 23,981: Total COVID-19 deaths in Tennessee

Source and notes: Tennessee Department of Health data and vaccination map. Vaccination data is as of Feb. 23. Data on cases, tests, hospitalizations and deaths are as of Feb. 19. Percentages are rounded to the nearest whole number.

