Bodo/Glimt 2-0 Celtic (5-1 agg): Ange Postecoglou's side crash out of the Europa Conference League as goals in either half see the Bhoys embarrassed in Norway

By John Mcgarry
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

On a night when the home of Bodo/Glimt felt more like an ice station than a football ground, Celtic were unable to pull progression in Europe out of the fire.

No matter how hard this task already was, it proved to be another chastening experience for Ange Postecoglou and his much-changed team.

As in Glasgow seven days previously, they were second best in every respect to the Norwegian champions. Bluntly, the final scoreline flattered them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33NbpQ_0eOAptlz00
Celtic crashed out of the Europa Conference League with a 5-1 aggregate loss to Bodo/Glimt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MkHvZ_0eOAptlz00
Ola Solbakken (right) struck after nine minutes to make Celtic's chance even more difficult

Notwithstanding how impressive their opponents again were, the swashbuckling attacking play that the Australian demands of his players was conspicuous by its absence.

Ponderous, predictable and error strewn – in keeping with much of the past few weeks – Celtic badly need to give themselves a shake ahead of Hibernian on Sunday.

Any hope of a second leg comeback which would have bordered on the miraculous lasted all of nine minutes – the exact time to took for Ola Solbakken to find the Celtic net and all but put Kjetil Knutsen’s side through.

Despite struggling to make any headway, Postecoglou’s side were still hanging on by their fingertips until Hugo Vetlesen settled the issue with 21 minutes remaining.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p1kfN_0eOAptlz00
Ange Postecoglou's side went 2-0 down in the second half through Hugo Vetlesen (right)

And so a journey that began in Denmark for Celtic eight months ago ends with something of a whimper in Northern Norway. Painfully, the quest to win a knockout game in Europe after Christmas for the first time since 2004 goes on.

No one could possibly question Bodo/Glimt’s superiority again here. There is every reason to believe that the team from a town of just 50,000 people will go far in the inaugural Europa Conference League. Perhaps even all the way to the final in Tirana.

For all the significant strides Celtic have made in this first season under their Australian manager, they are not yet able to entertain such thoughts.

If nothing else, the bruising experience of this tie has underscored how far away they remain from that level.

On Wednesday, Postecoglou had expressed a determination to ensure that his side’s 14th game in Europe this season would not be their last.

The team he selected did suggest, though, that he viewed this second leg as a long shot ahead of Sunday’s game at Easter Road.

Only five players who started the first leg retained their places. In came Liam Scales, Nir Bitton, Giorgos Giakoumakis, James Forrest, Anthony Ralston and Stephen Welsh.

Skipper Callum McGregor sat on the bench alongside Liel Abada, Jota, Reo Hatate, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Josip Juranovic.

MATCH FACTS AND RATINGS

BODO/GLIMT: Smits; Sampsted, Moe, Hoibraten, Wenbangomo (sub Sery 77); Hagen, Vetlesen (sub Mvuk 77), Saltnes (sub Konradsen 64); Solbakken, Espejord (sub Boniface 64), Pellegrino (sub Komsoon 90+2)

Subs not used: Konsgro, Nordas, Kvile, Andersen

Booked: Sampsted, Wenbangomo

Goals: Solbakken, Vetlesen

CELTIC: Hart; Ralston, Welsh, Starfelt, Scales; Bitton, Rogic (sub McGregor h/t), O'Riley (sub Abada h/t); Forrest, Giakoumakis (sub McCarthy 76), Maeda

Booked: Scales, McGregor

Subs not used: Bain, Jullien, Taylor, Jota, Carter-Vickers, Hatate, Oluwayemi, Juranovic

The pristine artificial surface in the Aspmyra Stadium belied the true picture. With several feet of snow lying around the perimeter and the icy wind swirling, this was as inhospitable an environment as you’ll find.

Although it felt a long way from Celtic Park, this compact arena was bouncing as the teams emerged, the air still filled with the smoke from an impressive pyrotechnics display.

There was never any chance of Knutsen’s side trying to hold that they had. They immediately went for the goal which would see Celtic requiring three even to reach extra time.

Brede Moe missed an easy chance to convert an early corner at the far post before Amahi Pellegrini served notice of his intent by working Joe Hart after cutting in from the left.

You could only make so much allowance for the conditions. They did not make Celtic play the ball straight out of play and or release passes that were undercooked but that was how Postecoglou’s men began.

The goal had been coming. Skipper for the night Bitton lost a duel with Ulrik Saltness high up the field. With the Israeli prostrate on the ground, Bodo/Glimt charged forward.

Within an instant Elias Hagen has reached the edge of the box and picked out Solbakken. He shuffled forward, used Scales as a shield and found the far corner with a low curling shot.

The Norwegians had simply picked up where they left off a week ago. Pellegrino might well have added a quick second when he majestically spun away from Carl Starfelt and drew Hart. A fine save from the keeper was even applauded by the very man he denied.

Postecoglou’s men just couldn’t find their rhythm. A few moments of promise on the counter attack were invariably followed by poor decisions that cheaply turned over possession. Bodo/Glimt were rarely ruffled.

The home side had earned the right to try their luck. Marius Hoibraten did just that with a 40 yarder which moved through the air before landing in Hart’s waiting arms.

The tie should have been over by the interval. Runar Espejord glanced a header just wide before Bitton sparked another counter for the home side by gifting the ball to them high up the park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X8Ehs_0eOAptlz00
Celtic barley threat the Norwegian side's goal in a disappointing evening in the cold 

Once the ball had been shuttled forwarded, Hart again denied Pellegrino with Solbakken’s followed up deflected for a corner.

It took 39 minutes for Celtic to register a shot on target. Keeper Joshua Smits, the home side’s only personnel change from the first keg, denied Giakoumakis’s close-range header.

McGregor and Abada were introduced for the ineffective Tom Rogic and Matt O’Reilly at the break but it felt like no more than an exercise in preparing for the weekend.

There was a bit more life and purpose to Celtic in the second period although it would not have been difficult. Abada had an appeal for handball against Hoibraten waved away but it looked a desperate shout.

With the game broken, McGregor and Scales joined Alfons Sampsted and Brice Wembangomo in Russian referee Sergei Ivanov’s book.

On 66 minutes, Daizen Maeda blew the visitors’s best opening of the night. Sent clear by a cute pass by Forrest, he blazed over with only the keeper to beat. Abada did then work Smits after a dribble down the right but his shot lacked purchase.

Any slim hope of a comeback were extinguished on 69 minutes. Offering himself on the overlap, substitute Morten Konradsen lifted the ball across a static Celtic defence. Vetlesen had all the time in the world to pick his spot from seven yards.

For all Abada missed a decent chance to claim a consolation, the final stages were a non-event. From Celtic’s perspective, you might say the same about the entire tie.

Comments / 0

