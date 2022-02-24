ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel could make it 8 straight in boys swimming yet lose national title to Zionsville

By David Woods, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS – How is this for a swim scenario?

Carmel beats Zionsville for the state championship.

Zionsville beats Carmel for the national championship.

How is that possible?

Heading into the boys state swimming and diving finals this weekend at the Natatorium at IUPUI, Carmel is set to extend its record streak to eight straight.

Based on sectional times, Carmel would score 382 points, Zionsville 262, Fishers 167. Add in diving points, and Fishers’ total would rise close to 200.

Carmel was recognized in 2021 as national high school champion by Swimming World magazine, as it was in 2019 (and would have been in 2020 if awarded).

Swimming World assembles top 16 times from around the nation in each of 11 events and scores them as an actual meet.

National scoring: Carmel 129, Bolles (Jacksonville, Fla.) 107, Zionsville 102.5.

State scoring: Carmel 360, Fishers 198.5, Zionsville 189.5.

East winter junior nationals, held in December at Greensboro, N.C., was an actual meet. Carmel Swim Club boys were seventh with 148 and Zionsville Swim Club 10th with 129. The clubs featured the same swimmers who will race at the state meet.

Carmel beats Zionsville on depth – Carmel advanced all 24 individual qualifiers and three relays -- but the two are more even at the top end. Top end is what scores nationally, and that’s how Zionsville could overtake Carmel.

Zionsville coach Scott Kubly said he addressed this state meet at the start of this season.

“ ‘This could be something kind of special at the end,’ ” he told the swimmers. “ ‘We’re not going to mention it again the rest of the season.’ And we didn’t.”

Zionsville has been awaiting this weekend for a few years, knowing its core: seniors Jack Donovan and Charlie Krone, juniors Will Modglin and Will Raches. To them, add sophomore Walker Mattice. At an Elkhart meet in December 2020, Krone, Raches, Donovan and Modglin broke a national record in the 400-yard freestyle for boys 15-16.

The swimmers have created T-shirts with ships to reflect sailing into the postseason.

“Bottom line is we have to worry about us, go in and do what we can do, and let the chips fall where they may,” Kubly said.

Modglin is defending state champion in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 backstroke. He is within range of state and national records in the latter.

The Eagles finished second at state 2015, 2016 and 2017, topping out at 229 points. If they finish second again, they could exceed the highest second-place score ever -- 266 by Hamilton Southeastern in finishing second to Chesterton’s 271 in 2008.

“Zionsville has done a great job building that boys program,” Carmel coach Chris Plumb said. “On the top end, it’s pretty close for the top five guys.”

Carmel would be more loaded if two 2021 scorers, brothers Carter and Kayden Lancaster, had not relocated to Florida and enrolled at Bolles School. The Lancasters combined for three individual runner-up finishes in a November state meet, helping Bolles to a 34th straight title, second only to the 36 by Carmel in girls swimming.

It would be coincidental if Bolles ended up outscoring Carmel and Zionsville. Plumb acknowledged Carmel’s goal always is to win a national championship.

“Championships meets are won in the prelims,” he said. “You’ve got to make sure you swim fast to get to Saturday.”

Carmel swam fast to get here. Sean Sullivan and Aaron Shackell broke sectional records in the 100 freestyle and 100 butterfly, respectively, bettering times by Olympian Drew Kibler. In the 200 medley relay, Sullivan, Ryan Malicki, Shackell and Christopher Holmes broke the sectional record set two years ago by Wyatt Davis, Malicki, Griffin Hadley and Olympian Jake Mitchell.

Swimming World won’t announce a national champion until September. Carmel and Zionsville should be in the mix.

Contact IndyStar reporter David Woods at david.woods@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter: @DavidWoods007.

