Biden says US will sanction Russian banks, impose export controls

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Morgan Chalfant
 3 days ago

( The Hill ) – President Biden on Thursday said the U.S. would sanction major Russian banks and impose export controls on Russia to curtail Russian high-tech imports, as part of a coordinated effort within allies to penalize the Kremlin for its military attack against Ukraine.

In remarks from the East Room of the White House, Biden said the sanctions would target Russian banks holding a combined $1 trillion in assets, including VTB Bank. He said the U.S. would also impose sanctions on additional Russian elites with links to the Kremlin.

Biden condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin for ordering the attack against Ukraine and said that his actions would cost Russia “dearly.”

“Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war and now he and his country will bear the consequences,” Biden said.

“Putin will be a pariah on the international stage,” Biden said later.

The Treasury Department said in a release that the administration would impose sanctions on VTB and Sberbank, Russia’s two largest financial institutions, cutting them off from processing payments through the U.S. financial system.

Sioux City Bishop responds to invasion into Ukraine

The Biden administration is also imposing sanctions on three other Russian financial institutions: Otkritie, Novikom and Sovcom.

The sanctions also target 10 Russian individuals, including those close to Putin and elites working in the financial sector, according to the Treasury Department.

The latest round of sanctions did not move to kick Russia out of the SWIFT international banking system, despite pleas from Ukraine and some members of Congress.

“I will not be diplomatic on this. Everyone who now doubts whether Russia should be banned from SWIFT has to understand that the blood of innocent Ukrainian men, women and children will be on their hands too,” Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, tweeted in advance of Biden’s remarks. “BAN RUSSIA FROM SWIFT.”

Biden cited concerns among some European allies about taking that step but argued the penalties being put in place were severe enough to make a difference. He indicated that kicking Russia out of the system could be a possibility in the future.

“The sanctions we imposed exceed SWIFT,” Biden said. “The sanctions we imposed exceed anything that’s ever been done. The sanctions we imposed have generated two-thirds of the world joining us. They are profound sanctions. Let’s have a conversation in another month or so to see if they’re working.”

Additionally, the Biden administration announced plans to impose sanctions on individuals and entities in Belarus, accusing the nation of supporting and facilitating Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Biden made the announcement of new sanctions as the Russian assault on Ukraine was very much underway.

On Putin’s orders, the Russian military attacked Ukraine from multiple directions overnight Wednesday. The Pentagon has warned that the assault is only the first part of a multistage invasion.

‘He’s my kid’: Alabama doctor trying to get 9-year-old orphan out of Ukraine

“It is likely that you will see this unfold in multiple phases. How many? How long? We don’t know. But what we’re seeing are initial phases of a large-scale invasion,” a senior defense official told reporters on Thursday, before Biden spoke to the nation.

“They’re making a move on Kyiv,” the official said.

Biden condemned the assault in a statement late Wednesday, but his comments Thursday were his first extended remarks on the events unfolding in eastern Europe.

The announcement of new sanctions mirrored penalties unveiled by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson roughly an hour before Biden’s address.

The White House has been closely coordinating with allies on the response to Russia’s military buildup and subsequent invasion of Ukraine.

“Our actions, taken in coordination with partners and allies, will degrade Russia’s ability to project power and threaten the peace and stability of Europe,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

“We are united in our efforts to hold Russia accountable for its further invasion of Ukraine while mitigating impacts to Americans and our partners.  If necessary, we are prepared to impose further costs on Russia in response to its egregious actions.”

