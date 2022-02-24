ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Notre Dame ranks among top 25 winningest Power Five programs since 2012

By Nick Shepkowski
Notre Dame may not have won a national championship in football since 1988 but the Fighting Irish haven’t had a run of success like they’re on in quite some time. Brian Kelly got ridiculed for many things during his time in South Bend but you can’t argue that he put Notre Dame back on the map compared to where it was when he inherited the dwindling program in December of 2009.

So how does Notre Dame’s last 10 years rank compared to the others in college football? Despite the disaster that was the end to the 2014 season (1-5 finish after 6-0 start) and a 4-8 showing in 2016, the Irish still rank among the top ten Power Five teams in terms of winning percentage since 2012, research that Clint Buckley of 247Sports recently did.

Here are the top 25 winningest Power Five programs since 2012:

25. Auburn

24. Kansas State

23. Louisville

22. USC

21. Baylor

T-19. Utah

T-19. Washington

18. Florida

T-16. Stanford

T-16. Iowa

15. Michigan

14. Penn State

13. Michigan State

12. Florida State

11. Texas A&M

10. Oklahoma State

9. LSU

8. Wisconsin

7. Notre Dame

6. Oregon

5. Georgia

4. Oklahoma

3. Clemson

2. Ohio State

1. Alabama

