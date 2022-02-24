ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Oregon man pleads not guilty to four Toledo robberies

By By Ellie Buerk / The Blade
 3 days ago

An Oregon man pleaded not guilty Thursday to robbing four Toledo businesses over the span of two weeks in January and February.

Michael Lesinszki, Jr., 34, of the 5500 block of Pickle Road in Oregon, was indicted by a Lucas County grand jury on Feb. 14 on four counts of aggravated robbery, all first-degree felonies. He was additionally charged with a sole count of failure to comply with the signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.

Lesinszki is accused of robbing a Rite Aid, two Walgreens, and a Family Dollar on Jan. 20, Jan. 23, Jan. 30, and Feb. 4 respectively, Michael Loisel, criminal chief of the Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office, told Judge Dean Mandros Thursday.

In each incident, the defendant is accused of threatening employees and fleeing with cash.

Judge Mandros opted to set bond at $175,000.

During the Feb. 4 incident, Lesinszki allegedly entered Family Dollar, 610 E. Broadway St., holding a knife. He is accused of handing personnel a note and threatening them.

According to court records, the suspect made away with $139 in cash in a burgundy vehicle. Witnesses identified a prominent flower tattoo on the perpetrator’s neck. Lesinszki has a visible neck tattoo.

“On that date, police were notified as on other occasions. However, they were able to identify the vehicle that was associated with that robbery and this defendant fled on multiple highways, including Interstate 280 where he traveled southbound in the northbound lane as well as northbound in the southbound lane. He hit multiple vehicles, including a police patrol vehicle,” Mr. Loisel said.

Lesinszki then allegedly fled into a wooded area where he had to be tracked down by dogs in order to take him into custody.

Judge Mandros issued a $25,000 bond for a parole violation. Lesinszki pleaded guilty to the unauthorized use of computer, cable, or telecommunication property, a first-degree misdemeanor in November, 2021. He was given a suspended 180-day sentence.

In 2015, Lesinszki was sentenced to five years in prison for robbing a Rite Aid, 1012 W. Sylvania Avenue, at knife point.

At the time , he said he committed the crime because of a heroin addiction.

Lesinszki will next appear before Judge Mandros for a trial date on March 28.

