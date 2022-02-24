ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newmont flags potential 150K-oz. hit to Q1 production from omicron variant

By Carl Surran
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Newmont (NEM -3%) falls sharply after the world's top gold producer reported Q4 adjusted earnings fell to $624M, or $0.78/share, from $856M, or $1.06/share, in the year-earlier quarter, due to lower bullion prices and COVID-related expenses. Shares have surrendered early...

