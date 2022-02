Buford’s track and field team had an impressive showing at Saturday’s Patriots Early Bird Invitational, highlighted by its boys 400-meter relay team. The foursome of Tobi Olawole, Isaiah Bond, Victor Venn and K.J. Bolden won the 400 relay in 40.79 seconds, the fastest time in Georgia and in the nation this season. The Wolves also won the 800 relay in 1:28.22 (the state’s top time) and the 1,600 relay in 3:24.81.

BUFORD, GA ・ 3 HOURS AGO