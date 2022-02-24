ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

'Don't Say Gay' passes the Florida House, heads to Senate

WESH
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida's so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill passed in the House on Thursday. The votes were mainly along party lines, with 69 for, 47 against and three not voting. The bill now heads to...

www.wesh.com

Comments / 0

