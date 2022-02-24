Detectives Make Several Drug Arrests In Brick

File Photo

BRICK – Detectives from the Brick Township Police Department Street Crimes Unit (SCU) made five arrests for drug related offenses last week.

Around 10 p.m. on February 14, detectives observed a suspicious male, who was later identified as Nisar Ahmad, 64, from Cliffside Park, near the Sweet Green Food Market and the Wine Shoppe on Hooper Avenue. Investigation resulted in Ahmad’s arrest for Loitering to Obtain a Controlled Dangerous Substance. He was released on a summons.

The next day around 6 p.m. detectives viewed a hand-to-hand transaction in the Maple Leaf Condominium Complex. After police pulled the car over, Zachariah McInturf, 31, from Brick, was arrested on charges of Loitering to Obtain a Controlled Dangerous Substance. In addition, Anthony Connors, 36, from Brick, was arrested on charges of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Both subjects were released on summonses.

On February 17, detectives noticed suspicious activity in the parking lot of the Santander Bank on Beaverson Boulevard. The car had several equipment violations and the passenger was seen littering out the window. After pulling over the car and investigating inside with the assistance of Ocean County Sheriff’s K9 Officer Vosseller and his partner Duke, detectives seized heroin, Suboxone, crack, methamphetamines, black tar heroin and drug paraphernalia. Some of the substances were packaged for resale.

The driver, Daniel Anderson, 32, from Point Pleasant Boro, was charged with possession of heroin, Suboxone, crack, methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and motor vehicle summonses. Anderson was issued a warrant and lodged in Ocean County Jail.

The passenger, David Bell, 49, from Barnegat, was charged with possession of heroin, Suboxone, crack, methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and littering. Bell was issued a warrant and lodged in Ocean County Jail.