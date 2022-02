Like every game, Horizon Forbidden West on PS4 and PS5 is getting a day one patch. Fortunately, for those looking forward to diving straight into the game, the day one patch isn't very substantial nor does it come with a hefty file size. In other words, it shouldn't stop you from quickly jumping into the game the moment it goes live. If you do want to prepare for the download though, then you'll want to know it's a 525 MB download.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO