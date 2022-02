Two years into the pandemic, theme park attendance still isn’t back to what it was before. SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment, the parent company of Tampa’s Busch Gardens and Adventure Island, reported Thursday that attendance across its 13 North American properties hit 20.2 million in 2021. That’s up from 13.8 million in 2020, but still down from 22.6 million in 2019.

