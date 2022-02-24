ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida restaurant owes workers $118K after denying pay, making them work for just tips

By Sam Sachs, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IrXa6_0eOAlcaM00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A U.S. Department of Labor investigation found that a Mexican restaurant in Jacksonville owes its workers almost $120,000 in back pay after forcing servers to work for tips alone and denying overtime pay.

The USDOL says Rosy’s Mexican Restaurant did not pay its servers any actual wages, “forcing them to rely on customer tips as their sole compensation.” The restaurant also denied overtime pay to “dishwashers, cooks and certain servers for hours worked over 40 in a workweek.”

‘I would have screamed’: Airbnb guest’s window opened directly into NYC restaurant, viral video shows

Overtime pay is granted at 1.5 times a standard wage for any hours worked over the 40-hour workweek, according to the requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act . Based on current Florida wage laws, a server should make $6.98 per hour before tips. Overtime wages should total at least $10.47 per hour.

In total, the U.S. Dept. of Labor says Rosy’s owed 10 of its workers $118,042 in back wages and liquidated damages for the denied wages and overtime payments.

“By denying servers a cash wage and forcing them to live on tips alone and denying other workers their overtime pay, Rosy’s Mexican Restaurant made it harder for these employees, who depend on every dollar, to take care of themselves and their families,” said Wage and Hour Division District Office Director Wildalí De Jesús in Orlando, Florida.

The investigation report published by the department said E &E Quezada Food Services Corp., who operates the business, “failed to maintain accurate payroll records” as well as violated labor laws by having a 15-year-old employee work after 7 p.m., against the Fair Labor Standards Act’s work requirements for those under 16-years-old.

Employees under 16 years old are barred from working after 7 p.m. from Labor Day through May 31, according to the Dept. of Labor . From June 1 to Labor Day, those same employees may not work after 9 p.m. The rule applies whether or not there is a school day the next day, such as on weekends or holidays.

Florida lawyer stripped naked at bar, refused to put on clothes, deputies say

“Agency investigators learned of the employer’s practices through the Employment Education and Outreach alliance. The alliance is a collaboration of community and nongovernmental organizations, including state, local, and federal agencies and Hispanic consulates that provides information and assistance to Spanish-speaking employees and employers regarding workplace rights and responsibilities,” the department said in a statement .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

What to know about rising rent prices in 2022

(NEXSTAR) – If you feel like you’ve been priced out of the housing market, you may not have any better luck in the rental market. Rent prices have been rising throughout the pandemic, and it doesn’t look like it’ll change anytime soon. In a recent analysis, Realtor.com found the median rent for homes with two […]
HOUSE RENT
FOX59

Restaurant tips have gotten stingier, Square data shows

(NEXSTAR) – Saying it’s been a tough two years for the restaurant business is an understatement. Between shutdowns, supply chain issues and staffing shortages, restaurants have asked customers to help keep business alive and be patient. That patience may be wearing thin, if the amount of tips people are leaving is any indication. Data provided by […]
RETAIL
FOX59

Avon woman recognized for making an impact at Camp Atterbury

AVON — The city of Avon announced Friday their February 2022 winner for the Avon Nova award, Chelsea Neiswinger. Chelsea, her husband Brad, and their two sons, have been residents of Avon since 2017. Chelsea currently owns and operates her own online media company from her home which she recently utilized to help families in […]
AVON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
FOX59

Beauty queen dies days after accident in Florida, family says

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear friend and reigning Miss Alabama for America Strong, Zoe Bethel,” the pageant said on Facebook. “She was a light in this world, and we are heartbroken over the loss of such a bright and beautiful woman.”
FOX59

J&J, distributors finalize $26B landmark opioid settlement

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and three major distributors finalized nationwide settlements over their role in the opioid addiction crisis Friday, an announcement that clears the way for $26 billion to flow to nearly every state and local government in the U.S. Taken together, the settlements are the largest to date among […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Food#Labor Day#Food Drink#Wfla#U S Department Of Labor#Mexican Restaurant#The U S Dept
FOX59

Man sentenced to 22 years in death of Indiana infant girl

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana judge sentenced a man to 22 years in prison on Friday, accepting the terms of a plea agreement in the death of a five-month-old girl. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported that 26-year-old Efrain Gonzalez pleaded guilty in October to one count of battery resulting in death of a person […]
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX59

Rejection or welcome: Transgender Catholics encounter both

For transgender Catholics across the United States, retaining their faith can entail complex calculations. They face rebukes from some fellow Catholics, including many bishops, yet find full acceptance in some premises of the church. A small but growing number of parishes have formed LGBTQ+ ministries or support groups and warmly welcome transgender people on their […]
RELIGION
FOX59

Irvington’s Heartbreaker restaurant closes to make space for neighboring businesses

INDIANAPOLIS — A popular Irvington restaurant may have broken a few hearts with a recent announcement. Heartbreaker confirmed its closure via the restaurant’s Instagram account Friday morning. According to the most recent post, the lunch and dinner spot held its final service Thursday evening. Heartbreaker, located at 118 S. Audobon Road, is next to Strange […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Experts say new metrics ‘make sense’ for relaxing masks indoors

INDIANAPOLIS — The CDC announced significant changes in the fight against COVID-19, loosening federal guidelines on masks in indoor public spaces. As cases continue downward, officials are shifting metrics to include more of a focus on hospitalizations and capacity. Using new metrics, most of the country can go without masks in indoor spaces, as long […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy