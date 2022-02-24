ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

NC State extends contract with head football coach

By Courtney Layton
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. — After an undefeated home season that led to the NC State football team gaining bowl eligibility for the seventh time in nine years, NC State has decided to extend head football coach Dave Doeren’s contract through 2026, per Boo Corrigan, NC State Director of Athletics.

In addition to this, all 10 assistant coaches have received new agreements as well.

This new agreement, which includes a compensation increase for Doeren, was approved by the NC State Board of Trustees and the UNC System Board of Governors in recent days.

“Dave continues to provide tremendous leadership for NC State football and elevate the standards for our program. We continue to see competitive growth, academic growth and there is great continuity among our entire staff. Dave and Sara are deeply invested in both the NC State and Raleigh communities and we’re excited for even greater days ahead,” says Corrigan.

In four out of the past five seasons, the Wolfpack have won at least eight games, with three nine-win seasons in there, too. Doeren is the only coach in NC State football history to post three nine-win seasons.

“NC State is home for my entire family and I’m so grateful to Chancellor Woodson and Boo Corrigan for their support and commitment to Wolfpack football,” Doeren said. “We continue to build something special in Raleigh and I’m so excited about the future.”

NC State has ranked second in the ACC in league wins in the past two seasons, posting a 13-5 record. In the Power 5, only eight other teams have posted more wins than the Wolfpack, according to NCSU Sports Information. Doeren has led his team to 10 straight wins at Carter-Finley, including all seven home games in the 2021 season.

He enters his 10th season in Raleigh as the second-winningest coach in school history and during his tenure, 21 Wolfpack players have been drafted by the NFL, 14 of those being in the last four drafts.

NC State is the only ACC team that will return its entire coaching staff for the 2022-23 season.

