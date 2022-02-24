Colorado's politicians join world leaders in condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine

A woman walks past the debris in the aftermath of Russian shelling, in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia has launched a barrage of air and missile strikes on Ukraine early Thursday and Ukrainian officials said that Russian troops have rolled into the country from the north, east and south. Evgeniy Maloletka - stringer, AP

Colorado's public officials joined the chorus of condemnation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and called for tough sanctions and swift punishment against the invading nation and its strongman, Vladimir Putin.

Gov. Jared Polis also called on the federal government to suspend the federal gas tax to offer relief at the gas pump, anticipating higher energy prices as a result of the invasion.

Rep. Hugh McKean, the Republican minority leader from Loveland, said he worries for his friends in Ukraine. He had met them while working for Colorado State University's Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics.

"Some of my dearest friends from that experience are right now in Kyiv, across the breadbasket of Russia," McKean said on the House floor today. "What I would like us of all to think about is Ukraine is a lot like the Eastern Plains. It’s where the wheat comes from and it’s where the warm water port is, and all these things that make it this beautiful place. On the way down here, I was calling one of my friends from CSU and said, ‘Have you heard from any of our colleagues and our friends?’ And they haven’t, but they’ve been making the calls. They’ve been sending the emails."

Several who are graduates of military academies said they understand the gravity of the situation.

Rep. Andres Pico, a Republican from Colorado Springs and a graduate of the U.S. Naval War College, noted his stint at NATO.

"This is actually the war that I was trained for and the war that I stood against. I know what’s going on in there very, very well," he said. "It is probably the most dangerous situation that we’ve seen since the end of World War II."

Polis, who called Putin a "ruthless dictator," said Russia's "military aggression in Ukraine violates the freedoms we uphold in our nation and support around the globe."

"Colorado stands on the side of freedom. War, violence, and chaos threaten the very foundations of the global economy and our national security," he said in a statement. "I assure Ukrainians that they have the support and prayers of our state."

Anticipating higher energy bill, Polis urged America's leaders to suspend the federal gas tax and "double down on a rapid clean energy transition to ensure that our energy future cannot be tied to geopolitical conflicts and global commodities.”

Others called for unity, arguing enemies hope to divide and weaken America.

"I hope that part of standing in solidarity is recognizing how important it is that we stop being divided ourselves," Rep. David Ortiz, D-Littleton, said. “Because our enemies, like Russia and China, are counting on that. They’re hoping that we’re weakened and that the Ukrainians and our NATO allies will be on their own. I hope we realize the importance of standing united together and putting these petty differences aside and stop letting foreign nations impact the love that we have for each other as countrymen and women.”

While Democrats and Republicans are united in denouncing Putin's decision, Republicans also blamed President Joe Biden, saying the latter's actions, notably America's withdrawal from Afghanistan, "set the stage" for the Russian invasion.

Some Republicans' partisan tone also extended to criticism of Biden's Democrat allies in Colorado.

In a wide-ranging attack Thursday, Russia hit cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. Ukraine's government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border in a “full-scale war” that could rewrite the geopolitical order and whose fallout already reverberated around the world.

“Putin’s corrupt and self-serving distortion of history and disregard for international law has upended the post WWII order. His violent path will result in grave consequences not only for the Ukrainian people but for the Russian people as well," U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet said in a statement. “The United States, coordinating with our allies and partners, must punish Putin immediately for his unprovoked aggression. We should impose the full weight of economic sanctions right now, explore options to bolster the Ukrainian resistance, and stand resolute in our support of democracy and the rule of law.”

U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper echoed his colleague's call for swift action, noting Russia's intrusion into Ukraine is the largest invasion of Europe since World War II.

"We stand ready to support the people of Ukraine — you’re not alone," Hickenlooper said in a tweet. "Working with our allies, we must enact crippling sanctions & show Putin the consequences of his tyranny will be devastating for Russia."

Here are the other reactions — both via statements or Twitter — from Colorado's leaders:

Senate President Stephen Fenberg, D-Boulder: “Let’s always, every day, recommit to dialogue and recommit to conversation. Obviously, we get stuck in our ways, and we think about what is happening here on a daily basis and we think this is the world. Of course, reading the news late last night and this morning, the world is much bigger and there are a lot of people struggling and who are going to be facing an immense amount of suffering in the coming days. I appreciate your comments and I encourage all of us, including myself, to keep in mind that we need to keep our doors open to solve problems together because, as we’ve seen in other parts of the world, dialogue does not always happen and it’s a cornerstone of our democracy.”

Sen. Bob Gardner, R-Colorado Springs: “Over the past 24 hours, Russia has invaded Ukraine. I have a particular affinity for Ukraine having been there in 2014 for two elections for the people who desperately, desperately wish to have a transparent, honest, open democracy. The limitations of national security and power limit what we might do in the coming time, but I fear that the world order as we have known for some years in the post-Cold War era has come to an end in the past 24 hours, a definitive end. I ask for a moment of silence for the people of Ukraine and those who have already lost their lives.”

Sen. Chris Kolker, D-Centennial: “We are on the verge of history repeating itself. This despot is threatening nuclear war again. This attack on the Ukraine democracy will have a tidal effect on the world. I worry for our nation and our allies. I worry for our troops and youth who may be called upon to defend, not just our democracy, but the democracy throughout Europe and the world. The threats are more than physical attacks, they include cyber warfare that can cripple our infrastructure, utilities, finance and government — things we take for granted but are necessary to our lives and livelihoods."

State Rep. Yadira Caraveo, D-Thornton: "We will not allow Putin to destroy generations of international norms & peace in Europe. The U.S. must stand with Ukraine against Russia's invasion, support Ukrainian refugees, and make clear that we will never allow Russia to succeed in undermining democracies around the globe."

State Rep. Richard Holtorf, R-Akron, speaking on the House floor this morning: “An invasion of Ukraine began over the wee hours of last night. I’m going to ask, after our comments, for a moment of silence to show our support for the Ukrainian people. Being a study of military history and having attended the United States Army War College, strategically and operationally I have a pretty good understanding of what is happening in the world militarily. We have the largest land invasion in the European continent since World War II by the Russian army against the free country of Ukraine.”

Rep. Matt Gray, D-Broomfield: “My mind this morning is with the people who live in Ukraine right now. They’ve built their families, they’ve built their businesses, they’ve built their lives on a certain set of expectations, and I can’t imagine what it’s like to be there today. To know what tomorrow is going to bring, what next week is going to bring, to know the explosions have started. 'Am I going to have physical safety for my family?’ But also, ‘Is an autocratic regime going to change everything about my life?’ I don’t know how you wake up with that, I don’t know how they do it. ... If we can keep our hearts and minds with those folks, if we could stop it from this chamber, we would do it. We can’t, but I just think about each and every individual who is living with incredible uncertainty and fear this morning. Whatever empathy we can show for them would be great.”

Rep. Leslie Herod, D-Denver: “I’m proud to stand here with you all in this moment. As a graduate of the Army War College, I think we all know how devastating the impacts of war are. Basically my entire family serves in the U.S. Armed Forces. My family has seen war firsthand and the devastating impacts that it has, not just in a time of war, but it’s ongoing, it’s lasting. I just stand and ask those who are prayerful people to pray with us for their safety at this time when we know it’s just a very unsafe and unstable time right now. And those who are not prayerful people, I still ask for your juju, your wuju, whatever you want to give us, and send it to the people who are at the heart of this conflict. There will be more casualties. We know that. And we hope that they’re as small as possible and that we can bring this tragedy to a swift and immediate end.”

Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet, D-Commerce City: “Boots on the ground. Every single one of us is going to be impacted by boots on the ground. This is not a war that our kids have been really training for. This is not the desert. This is entirely different, and they are scared. Please think about our boots on the ground.”

Rep. Hugh McKean, R-Loveland: “I went to Colorado State University and I worked for the Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics. While I was there, I worked for the international center for agricultural and resource development, and we had professors from Ukraine come every year to learn how to teach market economics and to learn how to convert central economics to a new system. Some of my dearest friends from that experience are right now in Kyiv, across the breadbasket of Russia. What I would like us of all to think about is Ukraine is a lot like the Eastern Plains, it’s where the wheat comes from and it’s where the warm water port is, and all these things that make it this beautiful place. On the way down here, I was calling one of my friends from CSU and said, ‘Have you heard from any of our colleagues and our friends?’ And they haven’t, but they’ve been making the calls. They’ve been sending the emails. What I don’t think we ever really realize here is, when a war begins, what dramatic change comes to the lives of those people because they can no longer get those phone calls and their emails are not going through. To be alone in a conflict is maybe the worst terror that one country can exercise on another, to cut them off from the world and to have them fight for their lives. I walked in today and I was trying to remember,because I don’t know much Russian, but I do remember learning a little bit of Ukrainian. I was trying to remember how you say, ‘God be with you.’ To say that in Ukrainian is, ‘Boh z toboyu.’ God be with you.”

Rep. David Ortiz, D-Littleton: “I want to thank my colleagues for bringing this forward. To say I feel a certain kind of way about everything that’s going on today is an understatement. Those of us that served, we weren’t necessarily trained for this kind of fight, but we know what the Russians are capable of. I can’t help but think of that Ukrainian soldier against one of the most well-trained advanced militaries that the world has, right now fighting for their lives and fighting for their freedoms and their democracy. I hope that part of standing in solidarity is recognizing how important it is that we stop being divided ourselves. Because our enemies, like Russia and China, are counting on that. They’re hoping that we’re weakened and that the Ukrainians and our NATO allies will be on their own. I hope we realize the importance of standing united together and putting these petty differences aside and stop letting foreign nations impact the love that we have for each other as countrymen and women. They’re taking advantage of it abroad right now, we’re seeing it and they will try to bring it to us.”

Rep. Andres Pico, R-Colorado Springs: “I’ve been watching this very closely. I’m a graduate of the (U.S.) Naval War College and then I went over and served on a NATO staff. This is actually the war that I was trained for and the war that I stood against. I know what’s going on in there very, very well. It is probably the most dangerous situation that we’ve seen since the end of World War II. We do need to stand in solidarity. What’s going on in there has the danger of spilling out far beyond. We need to give our prayers. We need to give our support to the people of Ukraine. What they’re facing now is one of the most dangerous and deadly situations in recent memory.”

U.S. Rep. Jason Crow: "An unprecedented era of relative peace and stability in Europe has come to an end. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is not just a violation of international law but a tyrannical, unprovoked act of aggression against a sovereign democratic nation. Putin’s recklessness will cause terrible death and suffering for both the Ukrainian and Russian people. His goal is clear: redraw borders by force to reestablish the Soviet era block and undermine democracy in Europe and throughout the world."

U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn: "Weakness invites aggression. Vladimir Putin has invaded Ukraine, with all the bloodshed, destruction, and instability that brings, as a direct result of Joe Biden's weakness. In just 13 short months, Biden made a disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, failed to fully sanction the Nord Stream II Pipeline, and begged the Russians and others to increase oil production after shutting down the Keystone XL Pipeline. Although the blood of innocent Ukrainians is on Putin's hands, it is Joe Biden's failures that set the stage. Weakness invites aggression."

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert: "America’s energy independence has never been more important to our economy, national security and the safety for our allies throughout the world. How many times will Democrats fail to recognize that the instability of world affairs and economic shocks come at the hands of dictators who fuel their terror on the world stage with dollars we and our allies are forced to spend on their oil and gas exports? It’s time to be smarter than the dictators. I call on this administration and my colleagues in the United States Congress to immediately unleash our national energy production capabilities. We must regain our energy independence and also take immediate steps to export far more of our clean liquid natural gas to our European allies. Taking these steps will help tame inflation, contain our enemies’ ability to fund their military ambitions and strengthen democracies throughout the world."

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse: "The UN Security Council — as it is literally being chaired by Russia — debating tonight as Russia simultaneously attacks Ukraine is theatre of the absurd. The institution is broken."

U.S. Rep, Diana DeGette: “There’s a special place in hell for people like Vladimir Putin. By launching a full-blown, unprovoked, unjustifiable attack on the people of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin – and Vladimir Putin alone – is responsible for the catastrophic loss of life and unprecedented destruction that this war will bring. The U.S. and its allies stand steadfast with the people of Ukraine in this fight to protect their sovereignty. We will not stand idly by and watch a peaceful nation be overrun in such a brutal way. The U.S. will continue to work closely with our partners and allies around the world to ensure Russia is held fully accountable and pays a tremendous price for its actions."

Colorado GOP Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown: “Colorado Republicans stand with the people of Ukraine against this illegal invasion. Sadly, it seems that Putin has been emboldened by a lack of American leadership. It's clear that President Biden and Senator Bennet are both partially to blame. Both failed to support strong sanctions on Russian energy, both supported and defended an embarrassing withdrawal from Afghanistan, and both supported the cancellation of America's energy dominance. It's time for America's leaders to step up and face this threat with strength, not weakness."

Joe O’Dea, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate: "America should always stand for self-determination and against aggression. Putin is a thug. Russia is a menace. And the invasion of Ukraine is a reminder: peace is not a birthright. It is an inter-generational struggle, where weakness invites aggression. People around the world are looking to America to test our strength and our resolve. The botched Afghanistan withdrawal challenged this perception, so our response to this crisis gives our leaders a chance to reposition America as the superpower we know it is. It's time for politicians to stop bickering, and get to work on strengthening our hand in this dangerous world by investing in our military, strengthening our alliances, demanding action from NATO, and refocusing the nation on energy independence."

Gino Campana, a Republican candidate who seeks to challenge Bennet in this year's elections: "We need leadership that won’t be bought by dictators! @MichaelBennet continues to enable the incompetent Biden admin – Bennet voted with Putin on Nord Stream 2 & gave Russia the gateway to invasion. Russia’s attack is a violation of Ukraine sovereignty."

Secretary of State Jena Griswold: "Russia's attack on Ukraine is an attack on Democracy. We must stand united against tyranny."

Editor's note: The Associated Press contributed to this article.