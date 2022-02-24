ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, CO

Plow involved in hit-and-run in Brighton

By David Mullen
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

The Brighton Police Department on Thursday was investigating a hit-and-run that damaged a snowplow.

The crash happened on Interstate 76 near 136th Avenue in south Brighton.

Police said a car crashed into the snowplow because another vehicle on the road was driving recklessly.

The vehicle that caused the crash left the scene, but police said there is a possibility the driver was unaware of the crash.

Police said the incident is a reminder to all drivers to slow down when roads are icy and always give other motorists extra space when driving conditions are poor.

