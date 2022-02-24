Looking for surfing lessons? This Palm Beach surfing shop offers more than just beach gear

Rick Wentley has had a lifelong passion for surfing.

He began surfing with his cousin in Ocean City, N.J., at age 11. Now 64, he is still riding the crest of the waves in Palm Beach.

Wentley grew up in Pittsburgh and spent his summers on the Jersey shore. He met his wife, Jodi, in high school and the pair became history majors at Allegheny College. After college, he began working in the hospitality business while his wife worked in retail. When the couple was laid off during a recession, they drove to Florida.

“When I got to Palm Beach, I thought it was the prettiest place I have ever seen,” Wentley said. The couple found work at the Palm Beach Hotel. He spent his free time down the block surfing.

In 1987, the couple decided to open Aristokids, a children's shop.

“We knew we wanted to work together and be part of the community," Wentley said. “I began talking to our customers and decided to open the P.B. Boys Club, a surf and prep shop for boys and men, with casual attire and beach stuff. I wanted to have a place for kids to hang out that was fun.”

This time of year, the surf’s up and his shop is buzzing with activity.

Stepping over the threshold, customers are transported to a colorful world. A table displaying novelty candies and old favorites sets a festive beachy mood: Pop Rocks, Bubble Tape, Florida Orange Bubble Gum, Blow Pops and gummi hot dogs, plus a selection of Pez peppermint dispensers featuring mermaids, monkeys and helicopters.

There is a special section featuring gag gifts, pranks, magic tricks and an assortment of ukuleles, a gift idea for those who have everything. Merchandising throughout the shop is geared to items that enhance family activities around the pool or at the beach.

One of the best places to surf

The island features a world-class surfing area just off Reef Road, which plays to Wentley's passion for surfing.

The Surf Guru website reports that ''although moody, Reef Road is by far the best spot in South Florida, with excellent waves by any standard ... surfers can expect healthy crowds and a higher level of skill. It’s a great spot for advanced surfers.''

What's needed for under the sun fun

P.B. Boys Club sells surfing supplies and equipment including sex wax (which is used to provide traction between the surfer's feet and the surfboard), rash guard, reef-friendly sun products, an array of surfboards plus Wentley’s custom short boards with his one-of-a-kind tie-dye designs. There also is a wide range of skateboards.

The store is a one-stop shop for beach gear including sunglasses, beach chairs, umbrellas, noodles, sand shovels, badminton sets, inflatable volleyballs, footballs, board games, magic balls with super bounce, Tervis tumblers and whimsical Fun Boy pool floats.

P.B. Boys Club is also a resource for information about surfing, skateboarding, skimboarding, paddleboarding and lacrosse lessons. “With more families and children moving to the island, we have lots of people asking about surfing lessons, especially women and girls,” Wentley said.

There is a full range of fashionable beachwear for men and boys including bathing suits, shorts, T-shirts, sweatshirts, slacks with nautical and marine designs. flip-flops and shoes, including three custom Stubbs & Wootton designs, plus a full range of Vans and Sperry Topsiders.

Also, Grateful Dead fans — Deadheads — will be happy to discover a complete line of sweats, shirts, shorts, T-shirts and blankets featuring motifs that pay homage to the iconic band.

Service is the key, Wentley said. “We are the ones waiting on you. We love our local community and our customers," he said.

If you go

P.B. Boys Club Surf Shop is at 307 S. County Road. Phone: 561-832-9335.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Looking for surfing lessons? This Palm Beach surfing shop offers more than just beach gear