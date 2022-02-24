ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

Two jailed in New Hanover on separate charges of sex crimes involving minors

By Jamey Cross, Wilmington StarNews
 3 days ago
Two men were jailed last week in New Hanover County on separate charges of sex crimes involving minors.

Scott Livingston Prevatte, 39, pleaded guilty to four felony charges on Feb. 16: one count of attempted first-degree sexual offense and three counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Sam Dooies with the District Attorney's Office said these crimes occurred 20 years ago. Dooies said Prevatte volunteered at a church and the child victims were part of the Sunday school program there. Prevatte was a teenager at the time.

Dooies said Prevatte was sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by five years of supervised probation. In addition to his sentence, Prevatte will have to register as a sex offender for 30 years.

Charles Edward Quick, 43, was arrested Feb. 17 and faces several charges for incidents that allegedly took place more than six years ago. According to arrest records, Quick faces four felony charges: one count of first-degree rape, two counts of indecent liberties with a child and one count of statutory sex offense with a child under the age of 15.

Lt. Jerry Brewer, public information officer with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, said the female victim was 11 years old at the time of the alleged incident. Quick is currently being held under a $750,000 secure bond.

Brewer said an investigation is ongoing.

