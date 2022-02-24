Query affected object API no return value

I was going to talk about a sensitive topic in this column, but I decided to take a moment to highlight what a good deed of integrity means not only to me but to The Herald. For a while, I have not been able to write about controversial and sensitive topics in my columns lately. It’s not because I don’t have anything to talk about, but because there are too many things I want to harp and explore in-depth — which many of them are things that get people riled up. However, I decided to take on a rare positive moment that happened when The Herald received a handwritten letter and a dollar bill from an individual who wanted to pay for accidentally taking two papers from one of our newspaper boxes.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO