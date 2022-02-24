ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver International Airport dealing with many cancellations again as winter freeze persists

By Jake Shapiro - The Denver Post (TNS)
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 5 days ago

Feb. 24—Denver International Airport got another 1.5 inches of snow overnight, leading to more delays and cancellations Thursday.

For the third straight day, DIA is dealing with adverse weather. According to FlightAware.com , Nearly 60% of traffic on Tuesday was delayed with 129 cancellations. Wednesday was more of the same as 43% of flights were not on time, and 236 flights were canceled.

Before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, DIA had 78 of its flights canceled, and another 94 were delayed. Many flights between Denver and Dallas airports have been canceled. Southwest, American Airlines and United have been impacted the most.

Always check in on your flight's status before you head out to the airport.

The worst of the week's weather is behind us, but Denver will remain cold with some chances of snow through Friday.

Peña Boulevard is icy or snow-packed in some spots but still open, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Officials advise going slow and planning to take your time if you hit the roads on Thursday. If you get to the airport via public transport, it is best to check your trip as RTD gets hit with delays during poor weather.

(c)2022 The Denver Post

Visit The Denver Post at www.denverpost.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
OutThere Colorado

Access to Colorado mountain town fully restored following weather-related highway closures

Silverton is accessible again after closures on nearby mountain roads cut off the remote Colorado town to travelers for more than 24 hours. At about 11:15 AM on Monday, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced that a 3-mile closure along Highway 550 between Ouray and Silverton had been lifted following snow removal. There are now no remaining closures along Highway 550, with other portions of the road already having been reopened.
SILVERTON, CO
OutThere Colorado

New Colorado driver's license design revealed; take a look

After two years of planning, designing and voting, Colorado's new driver's license and ID design was revealed on Monday. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis revealed Colorado’s new driver license and identification card in a ceremony Monday. “Like the Rocky Mountains itself, this card is built to last,” Polis said. “It has the latest security technology, is very difficult to counterfeit and it’s the most durable material we could find on the market.” Colorado lawmakers seek to create new license plate honoring Pikes Peak International Hill Climb A design contest launched on Aug. 17, 2020 with the goal of transforming Colorado's driver licenses into the nation’s most beautiful. The contest received 407 submissions from 119 entrants. Read more from our news partners at KUSA.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Happy Trails: High Drive a hotbed for runners, cyclists in Colorado Springs

Among longtime outdoor lovers in Colorado Springs, High Drive garners mixed reviews and emotions. Some still long for the days when the road was a scenic drive, as it was historically. This century saw the gates come down and the designation for feet and bikes only. With discovery of endangered greenback cutthroat trout swimming in the Bear Creek watershed, federal action included closures and reroutes of beloved trails in recent years.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
OutThere Colorado

Mountain lion removed from beneath deck of Colorado home

Teams from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, and the Boulder Police Department Animal Protection worked together to remove a mountain lion from beneath a home in Colorado on Sunday morning. The lion was found tucked away under the deck of the home, which is located at 23rd Street and Panorama Avenue in Boulder, according to CPW. "Leading up to this over the past couple...
OutThere Colorado

The soul of Colorado skiing hides in plain sight — right in the neighborhood

This winter, Rick Noll got a call from a man on a mission to hit every ski area in Colorado. Noll, the city of Ouray’s resource director, recalled the question: “What’s the lowdown on Lee’s Ski Hill?” It’s not often Noll receives outside inquiries about the neighborhood slope, complete with a rope tow originally put together with old mining stuff after the land was donated in 1946. ...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

The 10 most-stolen vehicles in Denver-metro area

The Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority (CAPTA) board and the Colorado State Patrol have complied a list of the most commonly stolen vehicles in the Denver-metro area, based on 2021 state data. "If it feels like vehicle thefts have taken off recently (pun intended), recent data released by the Colorado...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flights Canceled#Dallas#Dia#Flightaware Com#Southwest#United#Rtd#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
OutThere Colorado

Colorado has 1 of the 20 counties that have seen the biggest growth in housing over the last decade

For the last couple of years, headlines about the housing market have dominated the news cycles. From housing shortages to sky-high home prices, we’ve all heard about how the pandemic has affected nearly every housing market across the nation. Many of us have experienced the phenomenon firsthand. But while the pandemic has certainly had an impact on the housing market, there are plenty of other factors that have spurred housing growth in counties across the nation—and these factors aren’t as widely discussed.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Entire Colorado high country under avalanche warning after week of snow

Feb. 25—Colorado's mountains were hit with a week-long winter storm, dumping feet of snow in some areas and creating avalanche conditions in many areas. Earlier this week, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) issued an avalanche warning for much of the state, which expired Thursday night. Now CAIC has put a special avalanche advisory into effect for all mountain areas in Colorado. "You can trigger a large and dangerous avalanche,...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado Springs Airport passenger numbers a 14-year high for January

Despite more than 100 flights being canceled last month, passenger numbers at the Colorado Springs Airport jumped to a 14-year high for January. The 66,694 passengers leaving on outbound flights in January was the most for that month since 2008, airport officials reported Wednesday. The January total is more than double the number of passengers leaving in January 2021. However, January's total was down more than 20,000 from December and was the lowest monthly total since last April — the first full month of operations in Colorado Springs for Southwest Airlines.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
OutThere Colorado

Denver International Airport expansion set for completion this year despite major setback

Despite a hot water line break in December that caused extensive damage, the $2 billion gate expansion project at Denver International Airport is still on schedule and budget. Stuart Williams, senior vice president of airport expansion, told the Denver City Council’s Business, Arts, Workforce & Aviation Services Committee on Wednesday that a hot water line broke around mechanical equipment on the east side of the B gates on Dec. 5, setting that terminal’s work back by months. Water was coming from the pipes at a high pressure and was over 180 degrees.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

[VIDEO] Two lynx spotted trotting through snow in Colorado

A rare sight was caught on camera on Thursday, when two lynx were spotted walking down a snowy road in Silverton. Lynx were eradicated from the state in 1973 and were reintroduced in the 1990s, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). Today, Colorado's San Juan Mountains are home to an estimated 150-250 lynx, making this sighting quite special.
SILVERTON, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy