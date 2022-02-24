ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NAACP to give $100 gift cards to those affected by rodent infestation

By Morgan Mitchell
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will be giving out gift cards to the families that were affected by a rodent infestation in West Memphis.

FDA report sheds light on rat infestation at West Memphis Family Dollar

More than 1,000 dead rodents and birds were recently discovered at the Family Dollar Distribution Center in West Memphis.

As a result, 404 stores across six states were voluntarily shut down.

The NAACP will be giving out gift cards to those affected on Friday from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. at their location on Vance Avenue.

Families must show either a receipt showing purchases, the location patronized, or an item that needs to be discarded in order to receive a gift card.

Lakeland fitness center closed after roof collapses

The Memphis Branch of the NAACP released this statement:

“While the small gesture will not cure the entire problem for everyone impacted, we are hopeful that we will be able to being some relief to some of the families who are dealing with this horrible issue that could have and should have been prevented.”

