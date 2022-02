>January Home Sales Were Flat, But Prices Increased. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The latest report on previously-owned houses in the Harrisburg area shows not much sold in January, but the properties that did went for a higher price. The Greater Harrisburg Association of Realtors says for the Dauphin, Cumberland Perry County-regions, sales for January 2022 totaled 499 houses compared to 508 in January of last year. However, the median sales price rose just over 17-thousand dollars. The average price is now just under 212-thousand-dollars for the three-county region.

