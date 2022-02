San Diego’s new government-run power agency thought it had hired a new chief executive officer. Turned out, it hadn’t. Cody Hooven, who is beloved by clean power advocates, already serves as the agency’s chief operating officer. And board members for San Diego Community Power (which is a newly-created agency that will act as a middleman between power companies and consumers) had already decided they wanted to hire her. But, because of quirks in a law intended to prevent corruption, a state ethics board ruled they can’t.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 24 DAYS AGO