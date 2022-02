Defending Big Ten champion Tomer Frankel (above) looks to defend his 100 fly title in one of the fastest A-Finals in Big Ten history. Archive photo via Indiana Athletics. Northwestern’s Feder Burdisso swam a 100 fly time of 45.83 in the prelims of the Big Ten Championships, earning the eighth seed in the final. This marks only the second time that the 100 fly requires a sub-46 for the A-Final at the Big Ten Championship.

