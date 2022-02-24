Athens Banner-Herald/OnlineAthens.com sports staff garners numerous APSE awards

The Athens Banner-Herald and OnlineAthens.com sports department was recently recognized by its peers for its University of Georgia athletics, high school sports and recruiting coverage.

The newspaper and digital outlet received seven top-10 placements in the Associated Press Sports Editors awards contest across nine categories in the D division.

University of Georgia beat writer Marc Weiszer led the staff with four top-10 performances while Ryne Dennis and McClain Baxley each earned a top-10 showing as well. Baxley, Dennis, photographer Josh Jones and Weiszer also earned top 10 in event coverage for their reporting from the SEC Championship game.

The 2021 APSE awards are determined by stories written during that year and were recently judged by members of the APSE. Placement within the top 10 will be announced at a later date.

Weiszer garnered a top-10 showing for beat writing and columns, the breaking news category for his story on the hearing of Georgia football's Adam Anderson, and in the long feature category for the eternal bond of UGA's first black football players.

Baxley received a top-10 showing in the projects category while Dennis was top 10 in columns.

