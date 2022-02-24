Russian police arrest anti-war protestors in Moscow

Related
Russia says it may be 'forced' to respond militarily if the US won't agree to its unacceptable security demands on Ukraine
The US and NATO have repeatedly rejected Russia's demand that Ukraine be permanently barred from the alliance.
Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag
Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
Putin's superyacht is spotted 'fleeing' from German shipyard to avoid being impounded' by sanctions if Moscow invades Ukraine
Vladimir Putin's superyacht has been spotted sailing towards Russia after 'fleeing' from a shipyard in Germany, sparking speculation that it was trying to avoid being impounded by tough sanctions that would be imposed if Moscow invaded Ukraine. The Russian President's yacht set sail from the Blohm+Voss shipyard in Hamburg on...
Leaked document shows Russia is preparing for 'a massive medical emergency' of Ukraine war casualties
A document sent exclusively to the UK's ITV news shows that the Russian health ministry is compiling lists of medical professionals to be deployed.
Putin’s allies abandon him over Ukraine invasion
Several of Russia's closest allies and former Soviet satellite states have sharply rebuked President Vladimir Putin over his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Why it matters: As the Western world seeks to make Putin an international pariah, even his closest allies are resisting showing support for his assault on Ukraine. Driving...
Putin’s ‘Terminator’ tanks move 2 miles from Ukraine as US warns ‘tens of thousands could die in DAYS’ if Russia invades
RUSSIA has moved 'Terminator' tanks to just two miles from the Ukrainian border, new video shows. The move is the latest firepower being massed by Vladimir Putin and it comes as the US has warned "tens of thousands" could die in the days following an invasion. Footage shows convoys of...
Russia and China Align Against U.S As They Issue Demands to Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the opening of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.
American F-35s circle above Europe and attack helicopters and armored combat vehicles move to the Baltic States: US repositions its firepower to join the 4,700 paratroopers deployed in Eastern Europe with Ukraine on the brink of a full-scale invasion
The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing
North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
Telegraph
Russian withdrawal may be a sign Vladimir Putin thinks he has already won
Vladimir Putin wrongfooted the world again on Tuesday with the surprise announcement Russia is withdrawing some of its troops from around Ukraine. The question facing the West now is whether the move is a sign the crisis is abating — or just another tactical manouvre on the part of the Kremlin.
nextbigfuture.com
Ukrainian President Says They Will Get Nuclear Weapons Unless US Protects Them
Ukraine President Zelensky says that Ukraine will go back to having nuclear weapons like they did before 1994 unless the US lives to the guarantees of protection made in the Budapest Memo. Ukraine had 1000 soviet nuclear weapons. What did Ukraine keep that would short cut a return to being a nuclear power. Even with bombers, nuclear weapons can be delivered by other means if one side chose it as means of all out fighting.
Washington Post
With his praise for Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Trump makes his apologists look foolish. Again.
It is a commonplace on the right that the only reason that Vladimir Putin is invading Ukraine is that President Biden is too weak to deter him. As one right-winger tweeted: “I’m convinced that Putin would be a lot, LOT more hesitant to invade if Trump was President. Biden simply does not evoke any sense of strength or danger to our enemies.”
This is what would happen to Earth if a nuclear war broke out between the West and Russia
Suddenly, the threat of nuclear war feels closer than it has in decades. The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists updated their Doomsday Clock to 100 seconds to midnight, and President Joe Biden has issued increasingly ominous statements reflecting how the looming conflict over the Ukraine that could ensnare both Russia and the west into conventional war.
Russia Captures Secret U.S. Military Equipment—Report
A spokesman for the Secretary of Defense told Newsweek the claims reported by a Moscow-based news agency were "nonsense and disinformation."
Russia unleashes hypersonic & nuclear missiles as world on brink with 200,000 troops looming for Ukraine invasion
VLADIMIR Putin has flexed his military muscles today as Russia's army engaged in war games involving nuclear missiles close to the Ukrainian border. It comes as Western leaders gathered for crisis talks in the German city of Munich over fears the Russian president could order a military invasion of Ukraine at any time.
Russian soldiers dressed in Ukraine military uniforms attempt to enter Kyiv in captured vehicles
Russian soldiers dressed in Ukrainian military uniform led a convoy towards Kyiv in captured army vehicles, Kyiv’s deputy defence minister said.Anna Maliar said Russian military seized Ukrainian army trucks, changed into Ukraine military uniform and were “moving at speed to the centre of Kyiv from the direction of Oboloni” and are “followed by a convoy of Russian military trucks”. “They will surely be destroyed,” she added in a Facebook post on Friday morning.Within an hour, the minister updated the post to say that there had been no damage and the vehicles have stopped. Ukrainian reporter Anastasiia Lapatina later said...
Kyiv mayor says civilians who remain on streets after new curfew 'will be considered as members of the enemy's sabotage'
On Saturday morning local time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a briefing the nation had "survived" the night.
Russian Politician Demands Putin 'Immediately' Stop Ukraine Invasion
"I voted for peace, not for war," lawmaker Mikhail Matveev tweeted on Friday.
Washington Post
Documents weren’t the only things Trump tore up while in office
Former president Donald Trump liked the feel of tearing things up — figuratively, as he did with laws and norms of public service; but also literally, as he did with documents that he was required to preserve under the Presidential Records Act. Having refused to give his elected successor a smooth and orderly transition, Mr. Trump then skulked away to Mar-a-Lago in Florida with 15 boxes of official documents and mementos that should have gone to the National Archives.
Telegraph
Live Ukraine latest: Russia and China issue joint pledge to take on the West
China has openly sided with Russia over its unprecedented security demands, calling for a halt to Nato’s eastward expansion. A joint declaration signed by Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday lashes out at Nato for being aggressive to its neighbours. “The sides oppose further...
